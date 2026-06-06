From Oaklands icon to Sandton gem: Inside Tortellino d’Oro’s heartfelt new opening [PHOTOS]

The Bollini family has opened a stunning new Tortellino d'Oro that blends four decades of cherished Italian traditions with fresh energy.

After nearly 40 years as a beloved Johannesburg institution in Oaklands, Tortellino d’Oro has expanded to Sandton Gate with a spectacular May launch that perfectly captures the familiar warmth, family traditions, and authentic Italian hospitality that have made the original location a local legend.

The new venue functions as a full deli, bakery, restaurant, and Italian gift shop, offering the same handcrafted tortellini, grandmother’s recipes, fresh pasta, veal favourites, and homemade gelato that loyal customers adore.



Besides the new location, the most significant difference is that it is now in a larger, more contemporary space with room for celebration.

Stunning interiors by Brian Lieb (alongside contributions like those from Adrian Neeson for personal artistic touches) transform the 600-square-metre space into an elegant yet inviting destination.

A launch filled with heart and history

The opening night brought together celebrity guests, lifelong family friends, and generations of supporters. In her heartfelt speech, Caterina Bollini reflected on the deep bonds formed over food and life’s moments.

“Along this path, all of you, we have met and have become more than just customers. You have become friends and family to us. Together we have shared many happy memories and also difficult moments because that’s part of life… It’s about creating an environment where people can enjoy real family recipes, where memories are made, where people meet, celebrate, and feel at home.”

She paid tribute to the family’s immigrant roots, sharing that her parents opening a small 35-square-metre Italian shop in 1986 after moving to South Africa. She also honoured long-standing staff who have been part of the journey from day one. Caterina also praised her son Lorenzo as her business partner.

“To Lorenzo, my beautiful son, my partner now in business… Your passion, dedication in this project… is a testament to your greatness, brilliance, and belief in what we could create together. You are truly a pot of gold, not only in business, but in your beautiful soul.”

Lorenzo and Caterina Bollini with his girlfriend, Chase, at the glamorous launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. (Photo: Supplied) Caterina Bollini speaks at the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate. (Photo: Supplied) Lorenzo Bollini speaks at the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate. (Photo: Supplied) Lorenzo Bollini with his girlfriend, Chase, at the official launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. (Photo: Supplied) Thulani ‘Toolz’ Radebe at the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. (Photo: Supplied)

The deli, photographed at the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. (Photo: Supplied) A look inside the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. (Photo: Supplied) A look inside the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business. (Photo: Supplied) Tshepo Phakathi and his wife Keitumetse Naomi Phakathi launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate. (Photo: Supplied)

Toolz Radebe welcoming guests to the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. (Photo: Supplied) A look inside the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business. (Photo: Supplied) A look inside the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business. (Photo: Supplied) A look inside the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business. (Photo: Supplied) A look inside the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business. (Photo: Supplied) A look inside the launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business. (Photo: Supplied) Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate interiors (Photo: Kaunda Selisho, The Citizen) Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate interiors (Photo: Kaunda Selisho, The Citizen) Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate interiors (Photo: Kaunda Selisho, The Citizen) Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate interiors (Photo: Kaunda Selisho, The Citizen) Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate interiors (Photo: Kaunda Selisho, The Citizen) Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate interiors (Photo: Kaunda Selisho, The Citizen) Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate interiors (Photo: Kaunda Selisho, The Citizen) Champagne and other drinks at the glamorous launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. (Photo: Supplied) A beef dish at the glamorous launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. (Photo: Supplied)

Lorenzo, who returned from studies abroad to help drive the expansion, shared the story of discovering the Sandton Gate space and his pride in the team and family legacy:

“After 40 years of blood, sweat, and tears, you have fulfilled your father’s dreams,” he said to his mother, before adding: “I am so fortunate to say that I am a Bolognese, I accept that challenge. I will continue to grow and protect what you have built, with every last drop of blood in my body.

“A general is only as good as their army, and I have the utmost faith and pride in my team here at Tortellino. You show up every day and give 100%.”

What to expect at the new Sandton location

When videos of the interior of the new restaurant began trending online during launch week, several loyal patrons immediately worried that the original location had moved. Their fears were quieted by other social media users who explained that this was simply an expansion and not a relocation.

When you visit the new location, the first thing you can expect to find is authentic Bolognese cuisine, which includes traditional tortellini made by hand, family recipes passed down from Caterina’s grandmother, seasonal specials, and Northern Italian classics.

@kay_tatyana In the heart of #SandtonGate , the Bollini family has opened a stunning new Tortellino d’Oro that blends four decades of cherished Italian traditions with fresh energy, creating a welcoming second home for food lovers. Take a look inside the glamorous launch of Tortellino d’Oro in Sandton Gate, celebrating the family’s 40th year in business with stunning interiors, authentic Italian fare, and a multi-generational gathering of friends and supporters. #restaurant #food #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 ♬ Unravel Me – Sabrina Claudio

There will also be elevated touches, such as a dedicated cocktail bar (developed by Lorenzo), an impressive wine list, whiskey selections, and beautiful design details that honour the past while adding modern flair.

White tablecloths, warm service, and that unmistakable feeling of belonging that has sustained the business for four decades rounds out the experience to give the new location that warm, family atmosphere it has come to be known for.