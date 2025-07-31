This dish combines the tender, flaky texture of perfectly baked fish with the rich, umami flavour of a vibrant mushroom caponata, featuring a medley of sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, olives, and herbs.

Delight your taste buds with this mouthwatering baked fish paired with a savory mushroom caponata.

It’s an elegant yet easy-to-make meal that’s perfect for any occasion. Whether for a family dinner or a special gathering, this dish promises to impress and satisfy everyone at the table.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 onions, diced

2 green peppers, chopped

500g white button mushrooms, sliced

100g black kalamata olives, pitted & sliced in half

50g capers

3 Tbsp tomato paste

2 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp dried oregano

Salt & pepper

Olive oil

700g white fish, filleted & deboned

1 tsp dried oregano

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

350g baby potatoes, to serve

Fresh dill, for serving

Method:

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a nonstick frying pan and sauté the onion until tender. Add the green pepper and mushrooms and simmer over medium-high heat for a few minutes until all the water is cooked out of the mushrooms.

Add the tomato paste and oregano and cook for 2 minutes. Add the water and vinegar and simmer. Finally, add the olives and capers and taste for seasoning. Simmer for a few minutes to blend flavours.

Preheat oven to 220˚C, move rack to the top third of the oven and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Brush the baking paper with olive oil and place the fish on top.

Season the fish well with salt, pepper and oregano. Drizzle the top with olive oil and spread the garlic evenly over the fillets. Bake for 5–8 minutes, depending on fillet sizes.

Serve the baked fish topped with a generous amount of mushroom caponata, fresh dill, and some steamed baby potatoes.

Supplied by: mushroominfo.co.za