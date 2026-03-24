Nine Lives: The secret door to excellent food in Rosebank

The sophisticated setting with its single-page menu hits the mark

Mix intrigue, excellent food, and a variety of cocktails in a prime location, and you have all the elements for a winning recipe.

That’s exactly what Nine Lives, discreetly located between the fourth and fifth floors at The Hyde Hotel in Rosebank, offers. It delivers exotic food, creative cocktails and a comfortable, relaxed environment. In addition, you can enjoy moody live music.

Nine Lives delivers on its promise to transport you to a different world. From the moment you enter the secretive supper club, the experience feels unique.

“Opening a speakeasy of this calibre in the heart of Rosebank, inside an incredible hotel, is something rare – almost unheard of – in Johannesburg,” said a member of its energetic team.

Nine Lives: an intimate speakeasy, a winning recipe

What excites us most is creating a space the city hasn’t had before. It is a one-of-a-kind, after-dark hideaway built on precision, mood, and intention. In fact, it feels like opening a secret door in the middle of the city. Furthermore, you are inviting people into a completely different world.

They continue to say that “using this previously unused service level has been reimagined into an intimate, purpose-driven venue”.

“Removed from the distractions of the outside world, the space invites guests to slow down, disconnect and fully immerse themselves in the moment.”

Aimed at an audience seeking intimate dining and elevated social experiences within a sophisticated setting, it is reserved exclusively for guests aged 21 and over.

Moreover, their “target market includes passionate food enthusiasts, culturally curious professionals, and guests drawn to refined experiences that feel personal and considered”.

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They added: “It also appeals to those who may not identify as traditional connoisseurs but who are seeking something distinctive, an alternative to conventional dining and nightlife offerings.”

Dreamy, savoury dishes like truffle fries, corn ribs, and smoked olives for starters set the evening up perfectly. Meanwhile, popcorn squid, prawn toast, and sweet-and-sour pork dumplings ensure you’ll be raving about the menu for a while.

From the cocktail menu, my wife enjoyed the Porch Swing – a Blanco Tequila and Cointreau shaken with jalapeño lychee cordial and tart citrus. Meanwhile, I loved the Skabenga – a Glenfiddich 12-year-old with Amaretto, lime blossom, and mellow tomato chilli jam.

Their wide variety of Champagne and white and red wines caters to a range of taste buds. In addition, their whisky bar is something to behold.

The evening is not something in our price range. However, for a special occasion, it ticks all the boxes for an enjoyable evening. Operation hours are from Monday to Saturday, 4pm to 1am.

From the moment you exit the lift, you feel its intimacy with a capacity of 80 guests. Chef Marc Robert said, “The menu was curated with the intention of creating an accessible fine-dining experience that feels refined without being intimidating.”

“Drawing inspiration from global flavours, with subtle references to familiar Asian elements, the offering balances creativity with approachability.

“The menu is deliberately concise – crafted into a single, considered page – to ensure clarity, consistency, and flow over excess.”

For Robert, “the coal-fired cauliflower” is tops. “Perfectly layered and finished with a smoky flavour, it transforms a household vegetable into a delicacy,” said Robert, who has been with Colada Hospitality for the past five years. He has been spearheading all aspects of food for the group.

“When the directors mentioned the speakeasy concept focused on a more intricate experience, there was no question, I was ready for the challenge,” he said.

The chef and his team consistently hit the mark. Indeed, it’s nearly impossible for guests not to leave satisfied with a unique dining experience.

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