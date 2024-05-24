Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

24 May 2024

12:42 pm

Recipe of the day: Baked Mediterranean gnocchi

Delight your taste buds with this vibrant and easy-to-make dish.

Baked Mediterranean gnocchi

Baked Mediterranean gnocchi. Picture: Supplied

This baked Mediterranean Gnocchi recipe combines the rich flavours of tomato, pesto, and mozzarella with the convenience of frozen vegetables and gnocchi.

This dish offers a quick yet gourmet meal option, perfect for any occasion, and it can be easily prepared in an air-fryer, making cleanup a breeze.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Peri peri chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw

Baked Mediterranean gnocchi

Ingredients 

  • 500 g frozen Mediterranean vegetables
  • 350 g tomato pasta sauce in a jar
  • 500 g gnocchi
  • 2 heaped tablespoons pesto
  • 215 g mozzarella, thinly sliced
  • a few slices of Parma ham (optional)

Method 

  1. Combine the frozen vegetables, pasta sauce, gnocchi, and pesto in a heatproof dish that fits in your air-fryer.
  2. You may need to split this into two containers depending on the size of your air-fryer.
  3. Stir well so that all the gnocchi is coated.
  4. Preheat the air-fryer to 160ºC. Place the dish in the preheated air-fryer and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Place the thinly sliced mozzarella over the top of the dish and cook for a further 10 minutes.
  6. If you wish, tear some slices of Parma ham over the top before serving.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

Print

Recipe of the day: Baked Mediterranean gnocchi

Baked Mediterranean gnocchi

  • Author: Jenny Tschiesche

Ingredients

Scale

    • 500 g frozen Mediterranean vegetables

    • 350 g tomato pasta sauce in a jar

    • 500 g gnocchi

    • 2 heaped tablespoons pesto

    • 215 g mozzarella, thinly sliced

    • a few slices of Parma ham (optional)

Instructions

  1. Combine the frozen vegetables, pasta sauce, gnocchi, and pesto in a heatproof dish that fits in your air-fryer.

  2. You may need to split this into two containers depending on the size of your air-fryer.

  3. Stir well so that all the gnocchi is coated.

  4. Preheat the air-fryer to 160ºC. Place the dish in the preheated air-fryer and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  5. Place the thinly sliced mozzarella over the top of the dish and cook for a further 10 minutes.

  6. If you wish, tear some slices of Parma ham over the top before serving.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Vine-wrapped sardines with fresh green salad

Read more on these topics

food recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: How do you deal with baboons visiting your home?
Elections Oscar Mabuyane tells ANC volunteers to be friendly … just until elections (VIDEO)
Elections A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Is Wednesday a holiday?
South Africa Mbalula calls AfriForum ‘overenthusiastic braggarts’ after private prosecution for Dubai trip
Crime ANC head of elections in Gauteng accused of assaulting paramedic at hospital

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES