Recipe of the day: Baked Mediterranean gnocchi

Delight your taste buds with this vibrant and easy-to-make dish.

This baked Mediterranean Gnocchi recipe combines the rich flavours of tomato, pesto, and mozzarella with the convenience of frozen vegetables and gnocchi.

This dish offers a quick yet gourmet meal option, perfect for any occasion, and it can be easily prepared in an air-fryer, making cleanup a breeze.

Baked Mediterranean gnocchi

Ingredients

500 g frozen Mediterranean vegetables

350 g tomato pasta sauce in a jar

500 g gnocchi

2 heaped tablespoons pesto

215 g mozzarella, thinly sliced

a few slices of Parma ham (optional)

Method

Combine the frozen vegetables, pasta sauce, gnocchi, and pesto in a heatproof dish that fits in your air-fryer. You may need to split this into two containers depending on the size of your air-fryer. Stir well so that all the gnocchi is coated. Preheat the air-fryer to 160ºC. Place the dish in the preheated air-fryer and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place the thinly sliced mozzarella over the top of the dish and cook for a further 10 minutes. If you wish, tear some slices of Parma ham over the top before serving.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

