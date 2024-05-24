Recipe of the day: Baked Mediterranean gnocchi
Delight your taste buds with this vibrant and easy-to-make dish.
Baked Mediterranean gnocchi. Picture: Supplied
This baked Mediterranean Gnocchi recipe combines the rich flavours of tomato, pesto, and mozzarella with the convenience of frozen vegetables and gnocchi.
This dish offers a quick yet gourmet meal option, perfect for any occasion, and it can be easily prepared in an air-fryer, making cleanup a breeze.
Baked Mediterranean gnocchi
Ingredients
- 500 g frozen Mediterranean vegetables
- 350 g tomato pasta sauce in a jar
- 500 g gnocchi
- 2 heaped tablespoons pesto
- 215 g mozzarella, thinly sliced
- a few slices of Parma ham (optional)
Method
- Combine the frozen vegetables, pasta sauce, gnocchi, and pesto in a heatproof dish that fits in your air-fryer.
- You may need to split this into two containers depending on the size of your air-fryer.
- Stir well so that all the gnocchi is coated.
- Preheat the air-fryer to 160ºC. Place the dish in the preheated air-fryer and cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Place the thinly sliced mozzarella over the top of the dish and cook for a further 10 minutes.
- If you wish, tear some slices of Parma ham over the top before serving.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
