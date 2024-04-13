Two quick air fryer Saturday meal ideas: Pitta pizza and Satay chicken skewers

Enjoy these delicious meals without spending hours in the kitchen.

Looking for delicious meals that come together in a flash? Try these two flavorful air fryer recipes that promise to satisfy your taste buds without keeping you tied to the kitchen.

Whether it’s a pizza craving or a desire for something savoury and skewered, these recipes have you covered.

Pitta pizza and Satay chicken skewers

For Pitta pizza

Ingredients

2 round wholemeal pitta breads

3 tablespoons passata/strained tomatoes

4 tablespoons grated mozzarella

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon olive oil

Basil leaves, to serve

Method

Preheat the air-fryer to 200 °C or 400 °F. Pop the pittas into the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 1 minute. Remove the pittas from the air-fryer and spread a layer of the passata/strained tomatoes on the pittas, then scatter over the mozzarella, oregano, and oil. Return to the air-fryer and air-fry for a further 4 minutes. Scatter over the basil leaves and serve immediately.

For Satay chicken skewers

Ingredients

3 chicken breasts, chopped into 3 x 3-cm/11/4 x 11/4-in. cubes

Two marinade

200 ml/3/4 cup canned coconut milk (including the thick part from the can)

1 plump garlic clove, finely chopped

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 heaped tablespoon peanut butter

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon mild curry powder

1 tablespoon fish sauce

Method

Mix the marinade ingredients thoroughly in a bowl, then toss in the chopped chicken and stir to coat thoroughly. Leave it in the fridge to marinate for at least 4 hours. Preheat the air-fryer to 190ºC/375ºF. Thread the chicken onto 8 metal skewers. Add to the preheated air-fryer (you may need to cook these in two batches, depending on the size of your air-fryer). Air-fry for 10 minutes. Check that the internal temperature of the chicken has reached at least 74 °C (165 °F) using a meat thermometer; if not, cook for another few minutes and then serve.

*These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House

