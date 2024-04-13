Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

13 Apr 2024

08:30 am

Two quick air fryer Saturday meal ideas: Pitta pizza and Satay chicken skewers

Enjoy these delicious meals without spending hours in the kitchen.

Air fryer meals

Air fryer Pitta pizza and Satay chicken skewers. Pictures: iStock

Looking for delicious meals that come together in a flash? Try these two flavorful air fryer recipes that promise to satisfy your taste buds without keeping you tied to the kitchen.

Whether it’s a pizza craving or a desire for something savoury and skewered, these recipes have you covered.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Roasted beef fillet with chunky plums

Pitta pizza and Satay chicken skewers

For Pitta pizza

Ingredients

  • 2 round wholemeal pitta breads
  • 3 tablespoons passata/strained tomatoes
  • 4 tablespoons grated mozzarella
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • Basil leaves, to serve

Method

  1. Preheat the air-fryer to 200 °C or 400 °F.
  2. Pop the pittas into the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 1 minute.
  3. Remove the pittas from the air-fryer and spread a layer of the passata/strained tomatoes on the pittas, then scatter over the mozzarella, oregano, and oil. Return to the air-fryer and air-fry for a further 4 minutes.
  4. Scatter over the basil leaves and serve immediately.
Print

Pitta pizza

  • Author: Jenny Tschiesche/ Air-Fryer Cookbook

Ingredients

Scale

    • 2 round wholemeal pitta breads

    • 3 tablespoons passata/strained tomatoes

    • 4 tablespoons grated mozzarella

    • 1 teaspoon dried oregano

    • 1 teaspoon olive oil

    • Basil leaves, to serve

Instructions

  1. Preheat the air-fryer to 200’C/400’F.

  2. Pop the pittas into the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 1 minute.

  3. Remove the pittas from the air-fryer, and spread a layer of the passata/strained tomatoes on the pittas, then scatter over the mozzarella, oregano, and oil. Return to the air-fryer and air-fry for a further 4 minutes.

  4. Scatter over the basil leaves and serve immediately.

For Satay chicken skewers

Ingredients

3 chicken breasts, chopped into 3 x 3-cm/11/4 x 11/4-in. cubes

Two marinade

  • 200 ml/3/4 cup canned coconut milk (including the thick part from the can)
  • 1 plump garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 heaped tablespoon peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce

Method

  1. Mix the marinade ingredients thoroughly in a bowl, then toss in the chopped chicken and stir to coat thoroughly. Leave it in the fridge to marinate for at least 4 hours.
  2. Preheat the air-fryer to 190ºC/375ºF.
  3. Thread the chicken onto 8 metal skewers.
  4. Add to the preheated air-fryer (you may need to cook these in two batches, depending on the size of your air-fryer).
  5. Air-fry for 10 minutes.
  6. Check that the internal temperature of the chicken has reached at least 74 °C (165 °F) using a meat thermometer; if not, cook for another few minutes and then serve.
Print

Satay chicken skewers

  • Author: Jenny Tschiesche/Air-Fryer Cookbook

Ingredients

Scale

3 chicken breasts, chopped into 3 x 3-cm/11/4 x 11/4-in. cubes

Two marinade

    • 200 ml/3/4 cup canned coconut milk (including the thick part from the can)

    • 1 plump garlic clove, finely chopped

    • 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

    • 2 tablespoons soy sauce

    • 1 heaped tablespoon peanut butter

    • 1 tablespoon maple syrup

    • 1 tablespoon mild curry powder

    • 1 tablespoon fish sauce

Instructions

  1. Mix the marinade ingredients thoroughly in a bowl, then toss in the chopped chicken and stir to coat thoroughly. Leave in the fridge to marinate for at least 4 hours.

  2. Preheat the air-fryer to 190ºC/375ºF.

  3. Thread the chicken onto 8 metal skewers.

  4. Add to the preheated air-fryer (you may need to cook these in two batches, depending on the size of your air-fryer).

  5. Air-fry for 10 minutes.

  6. Check the internal temperature of the chicken has reached at least 74ºC/165ºF using a meat thermometer – if not, cook for another few minutes and then serve.

*These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Triple chocolate mousse torte

Read more on these topics

food pizza recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Zietta van Rensburg: R14.4m lost in property transaction handled by Onderberg attorney
Local News Attorney Zietta Janse van Rensburg can’t practice after losing appeal
Elections IEC heads to Concourt to appeal Jacob Zuma and MK Party decision (VIDEO)
South Africa New Ekurhuleni mayor promises to fix metro as opposition parties blame each other
Local Soccer WATCH: Luke Fleurs’ father wants to go ‘face to face’ with son’s alleged killers

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe