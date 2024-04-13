Two quick air fryer Saturday meal ideas: Pitta pizza and Satay chicken skewers
Enjoy these delicious meals without spending hours in the kitchen.
Air fryer Pitta pizza and Satay chicken skewers. Pictures: iStock
Looking for delicious meals that come together in a flash? Try these two flavorful air fryer recipes that promise to satisfy your taste buds without keeping you tied to the kitchen.
Whether it’s a pizza craving or a desire for something savoury and skewered, these recipes have you covered.
Pitta pizza and Satay chicken skewers
For Pitta pizza
Ingredients
- 2 round wholemeal pitta breads
- 3 tablespoons passata/strained tomatoes
- 4 tablespoons grated mozzarella
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- Basil leaves, to serve
Method
- Preheat the air-fryer to 200 °C or 400 °F.
- Pop the pittas into the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 1 minute.
- Remove the pittas from the air-fryer and spread a layer of the passata/strained tomatoes on the pittas, then scatter over the mozzarella, oregano, and oil. Return to the air-fryer and air-fry for a further 4 minutes.
- Scatter over the basil leaves and serve immediately.
For Satay chicken skewers
Ingredients
3 chicken breasts, chopped into 3 x 3-cm/11/4 x 11/4-in. cubes
Two marinade
- 200 ml/3/4 cup canned coconut milk (including the thick part from the can)
- 1 plump garlic clove, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 heaped tablespoon peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
Method
- Mix the marinade ingredients thoroughly in a bowl, then toss in the chopped chicken and stir to coat thoroughly. Leave it in the fridge to marinate for at least 4 hours.
- Preheat the air-fryer to 190ºC/375ºF.
- Thread the chicken onto 8 metal skewers.
- Add to the preheated air-fryer (you may need to cook these in two batches, depending on the size of your air-fryer).
- Air-fry for 10 minutes.
- Check that the internal temperature of the chicken has reached at least 74 °C (165 °F) using a meat thermometer; if not, cook for another few minutes and then serve.
*These recipes were republished with permission from Penguin Random House