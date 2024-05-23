Recipe of the day: Peri peri chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw
This dish is perfect for a chilled braai with loved ones!
Peri peri whole chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw. Pictures: iStock
Indulge in the vibrant tastes of Mzansi cuisine with this delightful combination of Peri-Peri whole chicken, crispy vetkoek, and fresh coleslaw.
Whether you’re hosting a weekend braai or simply craving a flavourful feast, this meal is sure to impress your guests and leave everyone satisfied.
Peri peri whole chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw
Ingredients
For the vetkoek
- 1 kg vetkoek easy home Mix
- 1 yeast sachet included
- 750g lukewarm water
- Oil for deep frying
Peri peri chicken
- 1 whole extra-large chicken
- Lemon flavoured olive oil
- 200ml blood orange olive oil
- Portuguese peri peri rub
- Handful of chopped coriander
- 5 slices of preserved lemon chopped
For coleslaw
- 1 small white and 1 small purple cabbage chopped
- 2 grated carrots
- 2 teaspoons of cumin seeds
- 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
- 2 cups of thick white creamy mayonnaise
- Handful of chopped fresh dill and chives
Method
For the vetkoek
- Mix dry ingredients
- Add half of the water mix and then add the remaining half mix thoroughly
- Knead dough until soft and smooth
- Cover the dough with a cloth and let it proof for 30 minutes
- Divide the dough into 10 to 12 equal balls
- Lightly dust with flour and press down balls into round shapes
- Let dough rise for 30 min then deep fry in hot oil until golden brown
Peri peri chicken
- Cut open chicken and flatten onto a chopping board
- Drizzle lemon flavoured olive oil over the chicken and generously sprinkle and rub with the peri peri rub. Let it rest
- Mix the blood orange flavoured olive oil, a generous amount of peri peri rub, chopped fresh coriander, and chopped preserved lemon
- Place the chicken onto a braai grid and roast over medium-hot coals bone side down first till golden brown, brush generously with the oil and spice mixture and grill until cooked through – about 45 min
For coleslaw
- Mix the ingredients, let it rest for about an hour and serve
*This recipe was republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.Print
