23 May 2024

Recipe of the day: Peri peri chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw

This dish is perfect for a chilled braai with loved ones!

Peri peri whole chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw

Peri peri whole chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw. Pictures: iStock

Indulge in the vibrant tastes of Mzansi cuisine with this delightful combination of Peri-Peri whole chicken, crispy vetkoek, and fresh coleslaw. 

Whether you’re hosting a weekend braai or simply craving a flavourful feast, this meal is sure to impress your guests and leave everyone satisfied.

Peri peri whole chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw

Ingredients 

For the vetkoek

  • 1 kg vetkoek easy home Mix
  • 1 yeast sachet included
  • 750g lukewarm water
  • Oil for deep frying

Peri peri chicken

  • 1 whole extra-large chicken
  • Lemon flavoured olive oil
  • 200ml blood orange olive oil
  • Portuguese peri peri rub
  • Handful of chopped coriander
  • 5 slices of preserved lemon chopped

For coleslaw

  • 1 small white and 1 small purple cabbage chopped
  • 2 grated carrots
  • 2 teaspoons of cumin seeds
  • 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
  • 2 cups of thick white creamy mayonnaise
  • Handful of chopped fresh dill and chives

Method

For the vetkoek

  1. Mix dry ingredients
  2. Add half of the water mix and then add the remaining half mix thoroughly
  3. Knead dough until soft and smooth
  4. Cover the dough with a cloth and let it proof for 30 minutes
  5. Divide the dough into 10 to 12 equal balls
  6. Lightly dust with flour and press down balls into round shapes
  7. Let dough rise for 30 min then deep fry in hot oil until golden brown

Peri peri chicken

  1. Cut open chicken and flatten onto a chopping board
  2. Drizzle lemon flavoured olive oil over the chicken and generously sprinkle and rub with the peri peri rub. Let it rest
  3. Mix the blood orange flavoured olive oil, a generous amount of peri peri rub, chopped fresh coriander, and chopped preserved lemon
  4. Place the chicken onto a braai grid and roast over medium-hot coals bone side down first till golden brown, brush generously with the oil and spice mixture and grill until cooked through – about 45 min

For coleslaw

  1. Mix the ingredients, let it rest for about an hour and serve

*This recipe was republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.

Peri peri whole chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw

Peri peri whole chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw

  • Author: Mynhardt Joubert
  • Prep Time: 35 minutes
  • Cook Time: 1 hour
  • Total Time: 1 hour 35 minutes

