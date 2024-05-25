Saturday treat: Simple nectarine mojito recipe

A taste of pure bliss in a glass!

This simple nectarine mojito recipe is a delightful twist on the classic cocktail that brings the sunny sweetness of nectarines to the forefront.

With just a handful of fresh ingredients and a burst of minty freshness, you have a perfect companion to your chilled Saturday.

Simple nectarine mojito

Ingredients

8 fresh mint leaves, + extra for garnish

1 Tbsp sugar

3 shots, about 150 ml, white rum

Juice of 1 lime

1 firm ripe nectarine, sliced

soda water

Ice for serving

2 sticks lemongrass, sliced lengthways, optional

Method

Muddle mint, sugar, rum, and lime to break up mint leaves. Add white rum and nectarines and gently toss to mix. Divide into two long glasses and top up with soda water and ice. Pop in a few more nectarine slices and some extra mint leaves. Add half a stick of lemongrass to each glass to use as a swizzle stick.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

