Saturday treat: Simple nectarine mojito recipe
A taste of pure bliss in a glass!
Simple nectarine mojito. Picture: iStock
This simple nectarine mojito recipe is a delightful twist on the classic cocktail that brings the sunny sweetness of nectarines to the forefront.
With just a handful of fresh ingredients and a burst of minty freshness, you have a perfect companion to your chilled Saturday.
Simple nectarine mojito
Ingredients
- 8 fresh mint leaves, + extra for garnish
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 3 shots, about 150 ml, white rum
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 firm ripe nectarine, sliced
- soda water
- Ice for serving
- 2 sticks lemongrass, sliced lengthways, optional
Method
- Muddle mint, sugar, rum, and lime to break up mint leaves.
- Add white rum and nectarines and gently toss to mix.
- Divide into two long glasses and top up with soda water and ice.
- Pop in a few more nectarine slices and some extra mint leaves.
- Add half a stick of lemongrass to each glass to use as a swizzle stick.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.
