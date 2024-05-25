Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

25 May 2024

08:00 am

Saturday treat: Simple nectarine mojito recipe

A taste of pure bliss in a glass!

Simple nectarine mojito

Simple nectarine mojito. Picture: iStock

This simple nectarine mojito recipe is a delightful twist on the classic cocktail that brings the sunny sweetness of nectarines to the forefront. 

With just a handful of fresh ingredients and a burst of minty freshness, you have a perfect companion to your chilled Saturday.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Vine-wrapped sardines with fresh green salad

Simple nectarine mojito

 Ingredients

  • 8 fresh mint leaves, + extra for garnish
  • 1 Tbsp sugar
  • 3 shots, about 150 ml, white rum
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 firm ripe nectarine, sliced
  • soda water
  • Ice for serving
  • 2 sticks lemongrass, sliced lengthways, optional

Method

  1. Muddle mint, sugar, rum, and lime to break up mint leaves.
  2. Add white rum and nectarines and gently toss to mix.
  3. Divide into two long glasses and top up with soda water and ice.
  4. Pop in a few more nectarine slices and some extra mint leaves.
  5. Add half a stick of lemongrass to each glass to use as a swizzle stick.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

Print

Recipe of the day: Simple nectarine mojito

Simple nectarine mojito

  • Author: Justine Drake

Ingredients

Scale

    • 8 fresh mint leaves, + extra for garnish

    • 1 Tbsp sugar

    • 3 shots, about 150 ml, white rum

    • Juice of 1 lime

    • 1 firm ripe nectarine, sliced

    • soda water

    • Ice for serving

    • 2 sticks lemongrass, sliced lengthways, optional

Instructions

  1. Muddle mint, sugar, rum, and lime together to break up mint leaves.

  2. Add white rum and nectarines and gently toss to mix.

  3. Divide into two long glasses and top up with soda water and ice.

  4. Pop in a few more nectarine slices and some extra mint leaves.

  5. Add half a stick of lemongrass to each glass to use as a swizzle stick.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Peri peri chicken on the braai with vetkoek and coleslaw

Read more on these topics

drinks recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: How do you deal with baboons visiting your home?
Elections Oscar Mabuyane tells ANC volunteers to be friendly … just until elections (VIDEO)
Elections A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Is Wednesday a holiday?
South Africa Mbalula calls AfriForum ‘overenthusiastic braggarts’ after private prosecution for Dubai trip
Crime ANC head of elections in Gauteng accused of assaulting paramedic at hospital

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES