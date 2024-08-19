Recipe of the day: Berry-glazed gammon with roasted vegetables

Elevate your culinary game with this mouth-watering dish!

This berry-glazed gammon with roasted vegetables dish marries the rich, savoury flavour of gammon with the tangy sweetness of a berry glaze, creating a delightful balance that’s perfect for any occasion.

Paired with perfectly roasted baby potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and beetroot, this meal is not only a feast for the taste buds but also a vibrant, colourful addition to your table.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Portuguese custard tarts

Berry-glazed gammon with roasted vegetables

Ingredients

1 whole gammon (smoked or unsmoked), about 2-3 kg, skin removed and excess fat trimmed

Cloves for studding the gammon

2 cups mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

500g baby potatoes, halved

300g Brussels sprouts, halved

200g beetroot, halved

Olive oil for tossing vegetables

Optional: Cinnamon or star anise, orange zest

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Place the prepared gammon in a roasting pan, score in a diamond pattern, and stud with cloves. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine berries, brown sugar, honey, balsamic vinegar, water, and Dijon mustard, adding optional spices or zest. Simmer until the sauce thickens (about 10-15 minutes). Strain if desired. Brush the Gammon with part of the berry glaze. Reserve the remaining glaze for basting and serving. Roast in the preheated oven, basting every 20 minutes. In the last 10-15 minutes, increase the heat to 200°C (400°F) to crisp the exterior. Toss the vegetables with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and herbs. If space is tight, arrange them around or on a separate baking sheet, adding them halfway through the gammon’s cooking time. Apply a final glaze and remove it from the oven. Tent with foil and let rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing. Slice the gammon and serve with the roasted vegetables. Drizzle extra berry glaze over the gammon slices and garnish with fresh herbs and berries.

*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

Berry-glazed gammon with roasted vegetables Read more Minister stops R10bn school food tender amid corruption concerns Author: www.sapork.co.za Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 whole gammon (smoked or unsmoked), about 2-3 kg, skin removed and excess fat trimmed

Cloves for studding the gammon

2 cups mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

500g baby potatoes, halved

300g Brussels sprouts, halved

200g beetroot, halved

Olive oil for tossing vegetables

Optional: Cinnamon or star anise, orange zest

Instructions Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Place the prepared gammon in a roasting pan, score in a diamond pattern, and stud with cloves. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine berries, brown sugar, honey, balsamic vinegar, water, and Dijon mustard, adding optional spices or zest. Simmer until the sauce thickens (about 10-15 minutes). Strain if desired. Brush the Gammon with part of the berry glaze. Reserve the remaining glaze for basting and serving. Roast in the preheated oven, basting every 20 minutes. In the last 10-15 minutes, increase the heat to 200°C (400°F) to crisp the exterior. Toss the vegetables with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and herbs. If space is tight, arrange them around or on a separate baking sheet, adding them halfway through the gammon’s cooking time. Apply a final glaze and remove it from the oven. Tent with foil and let rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing. Slice the gammon and serve with the roasted vegetables. Drizzle extra berry glaze over the gammon slices and garnish with fresh herbs and berries.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Easy chicken casserole