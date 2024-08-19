Recipe of the day: Berry-glazed gammon with roasted vegetables
Elevate your culinary game with this mouth-watering dish!
Berry-glazed gammon with roasted vegetables. Picture: Supplied/SAPPO
This berry-glazed gammon with roasted vegetables dish marries the rich, savoury flavour of gammon with the tangy sweetness of a berry glaze, creating a delightful balance that’s perfect for any occasion.
Paired with perfectly roasted baby potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and beetroot, this meal is not only a feast for the taste buds but also a vibrant, colourful addition to your table.
Berry-glazed gammon with roasted vegetables
Ingredients
- 1 whole gammon (smoked or unsmoked), about 2-3 kg, skin removed and excess fat trimmed
- Cloves for studding the gammon
- 2 cups mixed berries (fresh or frozen)
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 500g baby potatoes, halved
- 300g Brussels sprouts, halved
- 200g beetroot, halved
- Olive oil for tossing vegetables
- Optional: Cinnamon or star anise, orange zest
Method
- Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).
- Place the prepared gammon in a roasting pan, score in a diamond pattern, and stud with cloves.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, combine berries, brown sugar, honey, balsamic vinegar, water, and Dijon mustard, adding optional spices or zest.
- Simmer until the sauce thickens (about 10-15 minutes). Strain if desired.
- Brush the Gammon with part of the berry glaze. Reserve the remaining glaze for basting and serving.
- Roast in the preheated oven, basting every 20 minutes. In the last 10-15 minutes, increase the heat to 200°C (400°F) to crisp the exterior.
- Toss the vegetables with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and herbs. If space is tight, arrange them around or on a separate baking sheet, adding them halfway through the gammon’s cooking time.
- Apply a final glaze and remove it from the oven. Tent with foil and let rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing.
- Slice the gammon and serve with the roasted vegetables. Drizzle extra berry glaze over the gammon slices and garnish with fresh herbs and berries.
*This recipe was sent by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)
