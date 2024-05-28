Recipe of the day: Blueberry Bundt cake and fillet with blueberry

This combination of flavours promises a culinary experience with a creative twist.

Experience the sweetness of blueberries in a delightful Bundt cake and the savory complexity of a beef fillet dressed with a unique blueberry, basil, and anchovy dressing.

The blueberry Bundt cake offers a moist and flavourful dessert that combines the convenience of fresh juicy blueberries. Topped with a tangy lime and vanilla glaze, this cake is perfect for any occasion.

Blueberry Bundt cake and fillet with blueberry

Ingredients

For blueberry Bundt cake

500g vanilla flavoured bake mix.

80g fresh blueberries

300g icing sugar

30ml full cream milk

15ml lime juice

5ml vanilla extract

Fillet with blueberry, basil, and anchovy dressing

1kg dressed beef fillet

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground paprika

½ tsp ground nutmeg

15ml basil olive oil

50ml basil olive oil

15g anchovy fillets

20g fresh sweet basil

50g fresh blueberries

15ml fresh lemon juice

1 tsp salt

Pepper to taste

Method

For blueberry Bundt cake

Oven temperature: 180 degrees Celsius Add 60g blueberries and fold into the batter. Spoon the mixture into a well-greased Bundt cake tin. Bake for 25-30 min or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let cool and turn out onto a cooling rack. For the glaze: mix the icing sugar, milk, vanilla, and lime juice until fully incorporated. Add more milk if required. The glaze should be thick enough to hold its “drip” on the cake and runny enough to pour over your cake. Decorate with the rest of the blueberries.

For the fillet with blueberry, basil, and anchovy dressing

Prepare the fillet in advance. Mix the ingredients for the rub and massage into the meat. Leave the fillet to rest in the fridge overnight or at least 3 hours. Finely chop the sweet basil and anchovy fillets. Roughly chop 25g of blueberries and mash them with your blade. Keep the rest whole Mix the other ingredients into the basil, anchovy, and blueberries, season to taste, and allow time for flavours to develop. Get a griddle pan with 15ml canola or sunflower oil smoking hot. Remove the fillet from the fridge and grill it for about 3 minutes on each of the four sides. Finish the last grill with a splash of basil olive oil before setting it aside to rest for 10 minutes before carving. Fillet is easy to braai and it can take a lot of heat. Use charcoal and hardwood in combination for the best flavour. Braai on medium-hot to hot coals for 3 min on each of the sides or until the flesh just starts to firm up.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

