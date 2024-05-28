Recipe of the day: Blueberry Bundt cake and fillet with blueberry
This combination of flavours promises a culinary experience with a creative twist.
Blueberry bundt cake and fillet with blueberry. Picture: Supplied
Experience the sweetness of blueberries in a delightful Bundt cake and the savory complexity of a beef fillet dressed with a unique blueberry, basil, and anchovy dressing.
The blueberry Bundt cake offers a moist and flavourful dessert that combines the convenience of fresh juicy blueberries. Topped with a tangy lime and vanilla glaze, this cake is perfect for any occasion.
Blueberry Bundt cake and fillet with blueberry
Ingredients
For blueberry Bundt cake
- 500g vanilla flavoured bake mix.
- 80g fresh blueberries
- 300g icing sugar
- 30ml full cream milk
- 15ml lime juice
- 5ml vanilla extract
Fillet with blueberry, basil, and anchovy dressing
- 1kg dressed beef fillet
- 1 tbsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp ground paprika
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- 15ml basil olive oil
- 50ml basil olive oil
- 15g anchovy fillets
- 20g fresh sweet basil
- 50g fresh blueberries
- 15ml fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp salt
- Pepper to taste
Method
For blueberry Bundt cake
- Oven temperature: 180 degrees Celsius
- Add 60g blueberries and fold into the batter.
- Spoon the mixture into a well-greased Bundt cake tin.
- Bake for 25-30 min or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let cool and turn out onto a cooling rack.
- For the glaze: mix the icing sugar, milk, vanilla, and lime juice until fully incorporated.
- Add more milk if required. The glaze should be thick enough to hold its “drip” on the cake and runny enough to pour over your cake.
- Decorate with the rest of the blueberries.
For the fillet with blueberry, basil, and anchovy dressing
- Prepare the fillet in advance.
- Mix the ingredients for the rub and massage into the meat. Leave the fillet to rest in the fridge overnight or at least 3 hours.
- Finely chop the sweet basil and anchovy fillets.
- Roughly chop 25g of blueberries and mash them with your blade. Keep the rest whole
- Mix the other ingredients into the basil, anchovy, and blueberries, season to taste, and allow time for flavours to develop.
- Get a griddle pan with 15ml canola or sunflower oil smoking hot.
- Remove the fillet from the fridge and grill it for about 3 minutes on each of the four sides.
- Finish the last grill with a splash of basil olive oil before setting it aside to rest for 10 minutes before carving.
- Fillet is easy to braai and it can take a lot of heat.
- Use charcoal and hardwood in combination for the best flavour.
- Braai on medium-hot to hot coals for 3 min on each of the sides or until the flesh just starts to firm up.
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.Print
Blueberry bundt cake and fillet with blueberry
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 25-30 minutes
- Total Time: 0 hours
