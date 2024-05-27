Recipes

27 May 2024

Recipe of the day: ‘Roasted’ cauliflower tacos

Elevate your taco night with these vibrant and flavourful 'roasted' cauliflower tacos.

'Roasted’ cauliflower tacos

‘Roasted’ cauliflower tacos. Picture: iStock

Looking for a vibrant, plant-based meal to spice up your dinner routine? These ‘roasted’ cauliflower tacos are packed with flavour and sure to delight.

This recipe combines crispy cauliflower, tangy cabbage salsa, and a spicy romesco-style sauce, creating a delightful explosion of tastes and textures.

‘Roasted’ cauliflower tacos

Ingredients

  • Sunflower oil for frying
  • ½ small head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • to taste salt
  • 60g green cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 2/3 cup pico de gallo
  • ½ lime, juiced
  • 6 warm corn tortillas
  • for garnishing fresh coriander

For romesco-style sauce

  • 1 whole tomato
  • ½ tbsp honey
  • 1 tsp chopped garlic
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 2 whole chipotle chillies in adobo sauce
  • 50ml canola oil
  • ½ tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1½ tbsp lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup cashew nuts, roaste

Method

  1. First, make the romesco-style sauce. Over an open flame, char the tomato until the skin is blistered and blackened.
  2. Place the tomato with the rest of the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Keep refrigerated.
  3. Heat a little sunflower oil in a heavy-based pot to 180ºC, then fry the cauliflower florets until golden brown.
  4. Drain on a paper towel and season with salt.
  5. Mix the cabbage, pico de gallo, and lime juice in a bowl.
  6. Fill each taco by placing some of the cabbage salsa along the centre of the tortilla.
  7. Top with cauliflower and dollops of romesco sauce. Garnish with fresh coriander.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

