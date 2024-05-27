Recipe of the day: ‘Roasted’ cauliflower tacos
Elevate your taco night with these vibrant and flavourful 'roasted' cauliflower tacos.
‘Roasted’ cauliflower tacos. Picture: iStock
Looking for a vibrant, plant-based meal to spice up your dinner routine? These ‘roasted’ cauliflower tacos are packed with flavour and sure to delight.
This recipe combines crispy cauliflower, tangy cabbage salsa, and a spicy romesco-style sauce, creating a delightful explosion of tastes and textures.
‘Roasted’ cauliflower tacos
Ingredients
- Sunflower oil for frying
- ½ small head cauliflower, cut into florets
- to taste salt
- 60g green cabbage, thinly sliced
- 2/3 cup pico de gallo
- ½ lime, juiced
- 6 warm corn tortillas
- for garnishing fresh coriander
For romesco-style sauce
- 1 whole tomato
- ½ tbsp honey
- 1 tsp chopped garlic
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 2 whole chipotle chillies in adobo sauce
- 50ml canola oil
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp salt
- 1½ tbsp lemon juice
- 1/3 cup cashew nuts, roaste
Method
- First, make the romesco-style sauce. Over an open flame, char the tomato until the skin is blistered and blackened.
- Place the tomato with the rest of the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Keep refrigerated.
- Heat a little sunflower oil in a heavy-based pot to 180ºC, then fry the cauliflower florets until golden brown.
- Drain on a paper towel and season with salt.
- Mix the cabbage, pico de gallo, and lime juice in a bowl.
- Fill each taco by placing some of the cabbage salsa along the centre of the tortilla.
- Top with cauliflower and dollops of romesco sauce. Garnish with fresh coriander.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
