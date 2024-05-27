Recipe of the day: ‘Roasted’ cauliflower tacos

Elevate your taco night with these vibrant and flavourful 'roasted' cauliflower tacos.

Looking for a vibrant, plant-based meal to spice up your dinner routine? These ‘roasted’ cauliflower tacos are packed with flavour and sure to delight.

This recipe combines crispy cauliflower, tangy cabbage salsa, and a spicy romesco-style sauce, creating a delightful explosion of tastes and textures.

‘Roasted’ cauliflower tacos

Ingredients

Sunflower oil for frying

½ small head cauliflower, cut into florets

to taste salt

60g green cabbage, thinly sliced

2/3 cup pico de gallo

½ lime, juiced

6 warm corn tortillas

for garnishing fresh coriander

For romesco-style sauce

1 whole tomato

½ tbsp honey

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp ground cumin

2 whole chipotle chillies in adobo sauce

50ml canola oil

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

1½ tbsp lemon juice

1/3 cup cashew nuts, roaste

Method

First, make the romesco-style sauce. Over an open flame, char the tomato until the skin is blistered and blackened. Place the tomato with the rest of the ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Keep refrigerated. Heat a little sunflower oil in a heavy-based pot to 180ºC, then fry the cauliflower florets until golden brown. Drain on a paper towel and season with salt. Mix the cabbage, pico de gallo, and lime juice in a bowl. Fill each taco by placing some of the cabbage salsa along the centre of the tortilla. Top with cauliflower and dollops of romesco sauce. Garnish with fresh coriander.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

