Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

26 May 2024

Recipe of the day: Pork rashers with sticky plum sauce

Indulge your palate with this Sunday special dish

Pork rashers with sticky plum sauce

Pork rashers with sticky plum sauce. Picture: Supplied

Sundays are made for culinary adventures, and this pork rashers with sticky plum sauce recipe is the perfect option to elevate your dining experience. 

This dish combines succulent pork rashers with a tantalizing plum-infused sauce that will leave you craving more.

Pork rashers with sticky plum sauce

Ingredients

For salsa

  • 3 firm, ripe plums, cubed and finely chopped
  • ½ red onion, chopped finely
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) very finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 chili, chopped
  • Handful of coriander leaves, chopped
  • Juice (30ml) of 1 lime
  • ½ tsp (3 ml) brown sugar
  • Salt and milled pepper

For rashers

  • 2 ripe plums, peeled and cubed
  • ¼ cup (60ml) sweet Indonesian soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp (15 ml) grated ginger
  • 1 Tbsp (15ml) brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp (15ml) sambal oelek or 1 fresh chilli, chopped
  • Juice (30ml) of 1 lime
  • 8 pork rashers
  • Salt and milled pepper
  • Canola oil for greasing

Method

  1. Mix salsa ingredients together. Season and set aside.
  2. Preheat oven to 200C on grill function or heat a large non-stick pan until smoking hot.
  3. Blend plums, sweet Indonesian soy sauce, ginger, sugar, sambal olek, or chilli and lime juice together. Set aside.
  4. Brush pork with marinade. Roast/grill or fry, turning and basting frequently until cooked through sticky and caramelized, about 8-10 minutes.
  5. Serve with fresh plum salsa.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

