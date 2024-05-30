Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

30 May 2024

Recipe of the day: Spinach and ricotta lasagne

Enjoy a meal that's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate.

Spinach and ricotta lasagna

Spinach and ricotta lasagna. Picture: iStock

Looking for a comforting, delicious dish that’s both simple to make and sure to impress? Try this spinach and ricotta lasagne with a creamy ricotta sauce, a crispy breadcrumb topping, and the fragrant aroma of garlic and herbs.

This recipe transforms a classic lasagne into a delightful, cheesy meal perfect for any night of the week.

Recipe of the day: Spinach and ricotta lasagne

Ingredients

  • 250 g store-bought spinach and ricotta ravioli
  • Olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • ½ tsp dried mixed herbs
  • 2 Tbsp flour
  • 2 cups milk, plus extra
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1/3 cup breadcrumbs mixed together with 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • Mixed micro herbs, to serve

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Cook the ravioli according to the package instructions.
  2. Drain, drizzle with a little olive oil, and set aside.
  3. Add the butter, garlic, and herbs to a large, preferably ovenproof pot over medium heat.
  4. Fry for about 1 minute, until the garlic has softened.
  5. Add the flour and mix well until a smooth paste forms, then slowly whisk in the milk until smooth.
  6. Leave to simmer gently for 3–4 minutes, until the sauce thickens slightly.
  7. Stir through the ricotta and remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper.
  8. Mix the cooked ravioli into the sauce, adding a little extra milk if it is too thick.
  9. Top with the parmesan and breadcrumbs, and bake for 10 minutes or until golden and bubbling.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House.

