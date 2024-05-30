Recipe of the day: Spinach and ricotta lasagne
Enjoy a meal that's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate.
Spinach and ricotta lasagna. Picture: iStock
Looking for a comforting, delicious dish that’s both simple to make and sure to impress? Try this spinach and ricotta lasagne with a creamy ricotta sauce, a crispy breadcrumb topping, and the fragrant aroma of garlic and herbs.
This recipe transforms a classic lasagne into a delightful, cheesy meal perfect for any night of the week.
Recipe of the day: Spinach and ricotta lasagne
Ingredients
- 250 g store-bought spinach and ricotta ravioli
- Olive oil
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- ½ tsp dried mixed herbs
- 2 Tbsp flour
- 2 cups milk, plus extra
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1/3 cup breadcrumbs mixed together with 1 Tbsp olive oil
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- Mixed micro herbs, to serve
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Cook the ravioli according to the package instructions.
- Drain, drizzle with a little olive oil, and set aside.
- Add the butter, garlic, and herbs to a large, preferably ovenproof pot over medium heat.
- Fry for about 1 minute, until the garlic has softened.
- Add the flour and mix well until a smooth paste forms, then slowly whisk in the milk until smooth.
- Leave to simmer gently for 3–4 minutes, until the sauce thickens slightly.
- Stir through the ricotta and remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper.
- Mix the cooked ravioli into the sauce, adding a little extra milk if it is too thick.
- Top with the parmesan and breadcrumbs, and bake for 10 minutes or until golden and bubbling.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House.
