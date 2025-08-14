Recipes

Recipe of the day: Boerewors with tomato shebo and avocado

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

14 August 2025

This recipe is a classic South African dish.

Boerewors with tomato shebo and avocado. Picture: supplied

Boerewors with tomato shebo and avocado. Picture: supplied

Shebo, is a South African term used to describe a tomato relish usually served with meat grilled on an open flame fire.

The spicy shebo can be made up to a day ahead and kept in the fridge until ready to use. Heat through before serving.

Ingredients

  • 800g thin boerewors
  • 4 wooden skewers, soaked in cold water
  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned and diced, to serve
  • 1 chilli, sliced, to serve (optional)

 For the spicy shebo:

  • 30 ml (2 tbsp) oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated
  • 1 chilli, diced
  • 1 x 410g canned chopped tomatoes
  • 30ml (2 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce
  • 30ml (2 tbsp) fruit chutney
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Divide the boerewors into 4 and roll each piece into a coil, then secure with a skewer. Wrap the skewers in aluminum foil to prevent them from burning. Cook the boerewors over coals or under the grill until cooked to your liking, about 10 minutes per side.
  2. Meanwhile, make the spicy shebo, heat the oil in a frying pan and add the onion, garlic and chilli, sauté over medium heat until the onions are soft, about 4 – 5 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook gently until slightly thickened, for about 10 more minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sauce from catching on the bottom.
  3. Season before serving.
  4. To serve, spread the sauce on a platter and arrange the boerewors on top then scatter over the avocado and extra chilli. Serve immediately.

Supplied by avocado.co.za.

