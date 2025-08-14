Recipe of the day: Boerewors with tomato shebo and avocado

This recipe is a classic South African dish.
Shebo, is a South African term used to describe a tomato relish usually served with meat grilled on an open flame fire.
The spicy shebo can be made up to a day ahead and kept in the fridge until ready to use. Heat through before serving.
Ingredients
- 800g thin boerewors
- 4 wooden skewers, soaked in cold water
- 2 ripe avocados, peeled, stoned and diced, to serve
- 1 chilli, sliced, to serve (optional)
For the spicy shebo:
- 30 ml (2 tbsp) oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 chilli, diced
- 1 x 410g canned chopped tomatoes
- 30ml (2 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce
- 30ml (2 tbsp) fruit chutney
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Divide the boerewors into 4 and roll each piece into a coil, then secure with a skewer. Wrap the skewers in aluminum foil to prevent them from burning. Cook the boerewors over coals or under the grill until cooked to your liking, about 10 minutes per side.
- Meanwhile, make the spicy shebo, heat the oil in a frying pan and add the onion, garlic and chilli, sauté over medium heat until the onions are soft, about 4 – 5 minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook gently until slightly thickened, for about 10 more minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sauce from catching on the bottom.
- Season before serving.
- To serve, spread the sauce on a platter and arrange the boerewors on top then scatter over the avocado and extra chilli. Serve immediately.
Supplied by avocado.co.za.
