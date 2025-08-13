Recipe of the day: Lemony avocado pea pasta

Bright, zesty, and utterly refreshing, Lemony Avocado Pea Pasta is a celebration of spring flavours in every bite.
Creamy avocado blends with sweet peas and a splash of fresh lemon to create a vibrant, wholesome sauce that coats tender pasta perfectly – an easy, nutritious dish that’s sure to become a weeknight favourite.
Prep: 10 Min
- Cook: 15 Min
- Ready in: 35 Min
2 Servings
- Supplied by: avocado.co.za
Lemony avocado pea pasta
Creamy avocado blends with sweet peas and a splash of fresh lemon to create a vibrant, wholesome sauce that coats tender pasta perfectly,an easy, nutritious dish that’s sure to become a weeknight favorite.
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 25 minutes
- Total Time: 35 minutes
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: cook
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
- 140 g spaghetti
- 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and diced
- 100 g frozen petits pois or garden peas
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- 4 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- 50 ml avocado oil or extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Sprinkle the dill and the remaining Parmesan over the top and serve immediately.
- Bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil and cook spaghetti according to instructions on the packaging.
- Add the peas for the last 2-3 minutes. Drain and reserve ¼ cup of the cooking water.
- Toss the pasta and peas with diced avocado and cooking water, and stir in the lemon zest and 3 tablespoons of the Parmesan, the reserved cooking water and the avocado oil.
- Season with salt and pepper, and then pile it into two serving bowls.