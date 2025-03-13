Recipe of the day: Beef stuffed shells

Another easy-to-make comfort food.

This beef stuffed shells recipe is the perfect comfort food. A mixture of Jumbo pasta shells filled with a tasty blend of ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, then baked in marinara sauce for a delicious, cheesy finish.

Beef stuffed shells

Ingredients

8 ounces jumbo pasta shells, about 32

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion chopped

3 garlic cloves minced

1 pound ground beef

3 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon black pepper divided

1 (24-ounce) jar marinara

1 large egg

1 (15-ounce) carton ricotta cheese

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese divided

¼ cup chopped basil plus more for garnish

Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook al dente according to package instructions. Drain and rinse in cold water and set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic, and cook for about 5 minutes, until softened and fragrant. Add the ground beef, Italian seasoning, and ½ teaspoon of pepper. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, breaking up the ground beef as it cooks until browned. Add the marinara, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl combine the egg, ricotta cheese, ½ cup mozzarella cheese, ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, basil, and remaining pepper. Spread half of the beef sauce into a 9×13 baking dish. Spoon the cheese mixture into the pasta shells and place in the baking dish on top of the sauce. Spoon the remaining sauce over the shells and sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese. Cover with foil and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove the foil, and bake for an additional 20 minutes or until the cheese is golden and bubbly.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

