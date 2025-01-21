Recipe of the day: Braaied snoek
A tasty South African dish that’s perfect for a weekend meal.
Braaied snoek. Picture: Supplied
This braaied snoek recipe pairs the tender fish with a delicious Amarula cream baste and a tangy, sweet sauce to bring out the best flavours of the fish.
Serve it with crispy potato wedges and a fresh green salad.
Braaied snoek
Ingredients
- 1.5kg snoek
Baste
- ½ cup (125ml)
- Amarula Cream
- 2 Tbsp (30ml) olive oil
- 2 Tbsp (30ml) canned crushed pineapple
- 2 Tbsp (30ml) light soy sauce
- 1 tsp (5ml) salt
- 1 tsp (5ml) milled black pepper
- 1 tsp (5ml) garlic powder
- 1 tsp (5ml) onion powder
- ½ tsp (2.5ml) ground cumin
- ½ tsp (2.5ml) ground coriander
- ½ tsp (2.5ml) chilli flakes
Sauce
- ½ cup (125ml) Amarula Cream
- 2 tsp (10ml) soy sauce
- 1 tsp (5ml) brown sugar
- 1 tsp (5ml) lemon juice
- 2 tsp (10ml) butter
- 1 tsp (5ml) apricot jam
To serve
- Grilled lemon or lime wedges
- Fresh herbs
- Crispy potato wedges
- Seasonal green salad
Method
- Make sure the snoek is clean and dried.
- To baste, combine all the baste ingredients and brush over the snoek.
- Braai the snoek until cooked; alternatively, cook under a hot grill and place on a serving platter.
- For sauce, combine the sauce ingredients in a small pan and cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- To serve, drizzle the snoek with the sauce, garnish with grilled lemon or lime wedges and fresh herbs.
- Serve with crispy potato wedges and a seasonal green salad.
