Recipe of the day: Braaied snoek

A tasty South African dish that’s perfect for a weekend meal.

This braaied snoek recipe pairs the tender fish with a delicious Amarula cream baste and a tangy, sweet sauce to bring out the best flavours of the fish.

Serve it with crispy potato wedges and a fresh green salad.

Braaied snoek

Ingredients

1.5kg snoek

Baste

½ cup (125ml)

Amarula Cream

2 Tbsp (30ml) olive oil

2 Tbsp (30ml) canned crushed pineapple

2 Tbsp (30ml) light soy sauce

1 tsp (5ml) salt

1 tsp (5ml) milled black pepper

1 tsp (5ml) garlic powder

1 tsp (5ml) onion powder

½ tsp (2.5ml) ground cumin

½ tsp (2.5ml) ground coriander

½ tsp (2.5ml) chilli flakes

Sauce

½ cup (125ml) Amarula Cream

2 tsp (10ml) soy sauce

1 tsp (5ml) brown sugar

1 tsp (5ml) lemon juice

2 tsp (10ml) butter

1 tsp (5ml) apricot jam

To serve

Grilled lemon or lime wedges

Fresh herbs

Crispy potato wedges

Seasonal green salad

Method

Make sure the snoek is clean and dried. To baste, combine all the baste ingredients and brush over the snoek. Braai the snoek until cooked; alternatively, cook under a hot grill and place on a serving platter. For sauce, combine the sauce ingredients in a small pan and cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally. To serve, drizzle the snoek with the sauce, garnish with grilled lemon or lime wedges and fresh herbs. Serve with crispy potato wedges and a seasonal green salad.

*This recipe was sourced from penguinrandomhouse with permission.

