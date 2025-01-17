Recipe of the day: Hummus soup

Here is a warm and tasty soup that’s easy to make.

Today’s recipe, hummus soup, is creamy, zesty, and full of flavour.

Made with chickpeas, tahini, and spices, it’s topped with crispy roasted chickpeas and fresh parsley for the perfect finishing touch.

Hummus soup

Ingredients

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed (3 heaping cups), divided

8 medium garlic cloves, peeled

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided

1 large yellow onion, chopped (about 1 3/4 cups)

4 small carrots, peeled and coarsely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup water, plus more as needed

1/3 cup tahini

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons), plus more to taste

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Toss 1 1/2 cups of the chickpeas with garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of cumin on a large-rimmed baking sheet. Bake until the garlic is tender and browned and the chickpeas are toasted and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through. Remove from the oven; let crispy chickpeas and roasted garlic cool on the baking sheet. Separate out the garlic cloves to puree in the soup and set aside until ready to use. While the chickpea roasts, start the soup. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until softened and translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the remaining 1 1/4 teaspoons salt and remaining 1 teaspoon cumin and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and the cumin is darkened and toasted, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add carrots and remaining 1 1/2 cups chickpeas and stir to coat and combine, about 2 minutes. Gradually add vegetable broth and water, using a wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits on the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, until carrots are fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; add tahini, lemon juice, and reserved roasted garlic cloves. Use an immersion blender to carefully puree the soup until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. (Alternatively, use a ladle or measuring cup with a handle to carefully transfer vegetable and broth mixture to a blender. Secure the lid on the blender, removing the centre piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until smooth for about 1 minute. Add additional water as needed to reach desired consistency. Season to taste with additional lemon juice. Serve: Divide the mixture evenly among four bowls. Sprinkle with the crispy chickpeas and parsley. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to five days.

*This recipe was sourced from simplyrecipes.com with permission.

