Recipe of the day: Umngqusho with smoky pork

Today’s recipe is a tasty mix of South African tradition and smoky flavours.

Pair umngqusho, made with samp and beans, with tender pork and crispy bacon for a delicious meal.

With colourful veggies, spices, and a hint of red wine, this dish is hearty and full of flavour.

Umngqusho with smoky pork

Ingredients

For the pork

500g stewing pork with bones

2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Smokehouse BBQ Rub

1 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Steak & Chops Shaker

1 tbsp olive oil

For umngqusho

1 cup samp

1 cup dried red speckled sugar beans

1 tbsp olive oil

150g bacon, diced

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 large carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

1 red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup dry red wine

4 cups chicken stock

2 bay leaves

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

10g fresh parsley, chopped

10g fresh coriander, chopped

Method

Combine spices and oil, and coat the pork thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour minimum or overnight. Soak samp and beans separately in cold water for 6 hours or overnight. Heat oil in a large pot, sear marinated pork until browned. Remove and set aside. Cook bacon until crispy. Remove leaving fat. Sauté onion until translucent, add garlic and vegetables, and cook 5 minutes. Add tomato paste, return pork, and deglaze with wine. Add ingredients except herbs, and simmer covered for 1.5-2 hours until tender.

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

