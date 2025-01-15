Recipe of the day: Umngqusho with smoky pork
Today’s recipe is a tasty mix of South African tradition and smoky flavours.
Umngqusho with smoky pork. Picture: Supplied
Pair umngqusho, made with samp and beans, with tender pork and crispy bacon for a delicious meal.
With colourful veggies, spices, and a hint of red wine, this dish is hearty and full of flavour.
Umngqusho with smoky pork
Ingredients
For the pork
- 500g stewing pork with bones
- 2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Smokehouse BBQ Rub
- 1 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Steak & Chops Shaker
- 1 tbsp olive oil
For umngqusho
- 1 cup samp
- 1 cup dried red speckled sugar beans
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 150g bacon, diced
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 large carrot, diced
- 1 celery stalk, diced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 yellow pepper, diced
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 10g fresh parsley, chopped
- 10g fresh coriander, chopped
Method
- Combine spices and oil, and coat the pork thoroughly.
- Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour minimum or overnight.
- Soak samp and beans separately in cold water for 6 hours or overnight.
- Heat oil in a large pot, sear marinated pork until browned.
- Remove and set aside. Cook bacon until crispy. Remove leaving fat.
- Sauté onion until translucent, add garlic and vegetables, and cook 5 minutes.
- Add tomato paste, return pork, and deglaze with wine.
- Add ingredients except herbs, and simmer covered for 1.5-2 hours until tender.
*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.
