15 Jan 2025

Recipe of the day: Umngqusho with smoky pork

Today’s recipe is a tasty mix of South African tradition and smoky flavours.

Umngqusho with smoky pork. Picture: Supplied

Pair umngqusho, made with samp and beans, with tender pork and crispy bacon for a delicious meal.

With colourful veggies, spices, and a hint of red wine, this dish is hearty and full of flavour.

Umngqusho with smoky pork

Ingredients

For the pork

  • 500g stewing pork with bones
  • 2 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Smokehouse BBQ Rub
  • 1 tbsp Cape Herb & Spice Steak & Chops Shaker
  • 1 tbsp olive oil

For umngqusho

  • 1 cup samp
  • 1 cup dried red speckled sugar beans
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 150g bacon, diced
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 large carrot, diced
  • 1 celery stalk, diced
  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • 1 yellow pepper, diced
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 cup dry red wine
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 10g fresh parsley, chopped
  • 10g fresh coriander, chopped

Method

  1. Combine spices and oil, and coat the pork thoroughly.
  2. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour minimum or overnight.
  3. Soak samp and beans separately in cold water for 6 hours or overnight.
  4. Heat oil in a large pot, sear marinated pork until browned.
  5. Remove and set aside. Cook bacon until crispy. Remove leaving fat.
  6. Sauté onion until translucent, add garlic and vegetables, and cook 5 minutes.
  7. Add tomato paste, return pork, and deglaze with wine.
  8. Add ingredients except herbs, and simmer covered for 1.5-2 hours until tender.

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

RELATED ARTICLES