Not only is this avo dish delicious, it's also nutritious.

Today’s recipe is an exciting blend of flavours: bruffin (brioche muffin) with avo butter.

Both green-skinned and dark-skinned avos are equally nutritious as they are high in heart-healthy fats, vitamin K, and biotin, and free from cholesterol and sodium.

In other words, your secret indulgence, when it’s creamy, dreamy avos, is actually just as good for you as your healthy habit. Talk about multitasking!

Another benefit of secret treats is a serious self-esteem boost. Prioritising yourself and engaging in activities you enjoy can lead to a greater sense of self-worth and confidence. We can assure you; you’ll find few greater pleasures in life than simply indulging in an avo straight out of the skin with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Speaking of which, there are a gazillion ways to immerse yourself in the joys of avos: for breakfast, lunch or supper; as toppings, stuffings or dips; warm, cold or frozen; mashed, diced or sliced; as a snack, a side or the main event.

Makes: 6

Preparation time: 35 minutes + rising

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

For the dough

390 ml (1½ cups + 1 tbsp) bread flour

125 ml (½ cup) lukewarm milk + extra

½ x 10 g packet instant yeast

15ml (1 tbsp) sugar

2.5ml (½ tsp) salt + extra

1 egg

30ml (2 tbsp) soft butter + extra

For the filling

½ avocado, diced

200g crispy diced bacon

80ml (⅓ cup) feta, crumbled

45ml (3 tbsp) sundried tomatoes in vinaigrette, drained and chopped

For the butter

100g soft butter

½ avocado, chopped

Method:

For the dough, heat 15ml (1 tbsp) of the flour and 45ml (3 tbsp) of the milk on medium in a small saucepan for about 3 minutes, while whisking, until a smooth paste forms. Combine the yeast, remaining 375ml (1½ cups) flour, sugar and salt. Make a well in the centre. Add the remaining 80ml (⅓ cup) milk and egg, mix until just incorporated. Mix through the cooked flour paste and small knobs of the butter. Stir with a wooden spoon or in a kitchen mixer fitted with the dough hook for about 8 minutes or until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for about 2 hours or until double in volume. For the filling, roll the dough out into a 1cm thick rectangle. Evenly scatter over the filling. Roll up into a long log. Cut with a serrated knife into 6 pieces. Place, cut side up, in a greased jumbo muffin pan. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and rise for about 1 hour or until puffed. Preheat oven to 180°C. Brush the bruffin tops with extra milk. Bake for about 25 minutes or until golden and cooked. For the butter, blitz the avocado until smooth. Beat in the butter and season with extra salt. Serve with the warm bruffins.

Recipe of the day: bruffin (Brioche Muffin) with avo butter Studies show treats can also make healthy habits more enjoyable and sustainable, like rewarding yourself with a little something special every time you do 50 burpees at the gym or stick to your healthy eating plan! Both green-skinned and dark-skinned avos are equally nutritious as they are high in heart-healthy fats, vitamin K and biotin, and free from cholesterol and sodium. Avos can also form part of a successful energy-controlled diet for weight management, and they support overall health and wellbeing. In other words your secret indulgence, when it’s creamy, dreamy avos, is actually just as good for you as your healthy habit. Talk about multitasking! Another benefit of secret treats is a serious self-esteem boost. Prioritising yourself and engaging in activities you enjoy can lead to a greater sense of self-worth and confidence. We can assure you; you’ll find few greater pleasures in life than simply indulging in an avo straight out the skin with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Speaking of which, there are a gazillion ways to immerse yourself in the joys of avos: for breakfast, lunch or supper; as toppings, stuffings or dips; warm, cold or frozen; mashed, diced or sliced; as a snack, a side or the main event. Author: Thami Kwazi

Prep Time: 35 minutes

Cook Time: 35minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x FOR THE DOUGH 390 ml (1½ cups + 1 tbsp ) bread flour 125 ml (½ cup) lukewarm milk + extra ½ x 10 g packet instant yeast 15 ml (1 tbsp) sugar 2.5 ml (½ tsp) salt + extra 1 egg 30 ml (2 tbsp) soft butter + extra FOR THE FILLING ½ avocado, diced

200 g crispy diced bacon

80 ml (⅓ cup) Feta, crumbled

45 ml (3 tbsp) sundried tomatoes in vinaigrette, drained and chopped FOR THE BUTTER 100 g soft butter

½ avocado, chopped Instructions For the dough, heat 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the flour and 45 ml (3 tbsp) of the milk on medium in a small saucepan for about 3 minutes, while whisking, until a smooth paste forms. Combine the yeast, remaining 375 ml (1½ cups) flour, sugar and salt. Make a well in the centre. Add the remaining 80 ml (⅓ cup) milk and egg, mix until just incorporated. Mix through the cooked flour paste and small knobs of the butter. Stir with a wooden spoon or in a kitchen mixer fitted with the dough hook for about 8 minutes or until smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for about 2 hours or until double in volume. For the filling, roll the dough out into a 1 cm thick rectangle. Evenly scatter over the filling. Roll up into a long log. Cut with a serrated knife into 6 pieces. Place, cut side up, in a greased jumbo muffin pan. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and rise for about 1 hour or until puffed. Preheat oven to 180°C. Brush the bruffin tops with extra milk. Bake for about 25 minutes or until golden and cooked. For the butter, blitz the avocado until smooth. Beat in the butter and season with extra salt. Serve with the warm bruffins. Optional: For extra shine, brush the bruffins with avocado or olive oil when they come out of the oven. Serve with extra avo. Nutrition Serving Size: Serves 4 – 6

Supplied by: avocado.co.za