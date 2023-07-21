Recipe of the day: Bulletproof coffee recipe

By Xanet Scheepers

We’ve all experienced it; when it’s cold and rainy outside all you want to do is cuddle under a warm blanket and eat everything you can find. This, we suspect, is why searches for a bulletproof coffee recipe skyrocketed as the cold front swept through the country on Thursday.

The origins of Bulletproof coffee

Bulletproof coffee is named after the company that developed the drink. Entrepreneur Dave Asprey started the coffee craze in 2009, after returning from a trip to Tibet, China, where he drank yak-butter tea.

Why people drink it

According to MedicalNewsToday, one of the reasons why people drink bulletproof coffee is to prevent hunger during the morning. The report notes that adding butter and oil to coffee may make a person feel less hungry than if they drank coffee alone.

Apart from preventing hunger, some other benefits of drinking bulletproof coffee include maintaining energy levels throughout the morning and improving mental focus.

Experts warn against drinking too much bulletproof coffee

The American Heart Association (AHA) has warned that consuming large amounts of saturated fat can raise the level of cholesterol in the blood, which increases your risk for stroke and heart disease.

The medical website says that the idea behind bulletproof coffee is to have it as an alternative to breakfast, but warns that replacing a meal with a drink can leave you short of the daily nutrients your body needs to function optimally.

The right way to drink bulletproof coffee

The American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends drinking bulletproof coffee in moderation, along with a healthy breakfast that includes carbs, protein and fruits or vegetables.

Bulletproof coffee recipe

Ingredients

1tsp coffee

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp cocoa

1 egg

1 dash cream

A few drops of vanilla essence

Xylitol to taste

Method

Blend all the ingredients together. Add boiling water. Stir well and enjoy.

*This recipe was found on www.thebantingchef.co.za.

