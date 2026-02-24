Recipe of the day: Chicken frikkadel bowl

An easy to make recipe for a quick and filling meal
This recipe is easy to make, refreshing and healthy.
Ingredients
Chicken frikkadels
- 500g chicken mince
- 1 small onion finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 5 ml 1 tsp ground cumin
- 5 ml 1 tsp smoked paprika
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large egg
- 250 ml 1 cup rolled oats, ground
- 15 ml 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- Olive oil for frying
Tzatziki
- 200 g cucumber halved lengthways and deseeded
- 1.25 ml ¼ tsp fine salt
- 180 g full cream plain yoghurt
- 10 ml 2 tsp lime juice
- 1 garlic clove minced
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
To assemble
- 400g tin chickpeas rinsed and drained
- 5ml 1 tsp olive oil
- 2.5ml ½ tsp ground cumin
- 2.5ml ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 2.5ml ½ tsp fine salt
- 250g baby plum tomatoes halved
- 200g julienne carrots
- 100g plain feta
- Extra chopped parsley to garnish
Method
Heat a layer of olive oil in a pan. Cook the frikkadels in batches until golden and cooked through.
Dish the frikkadels into bowls. Add the tomatoes, carrots, chickpeas and a generous spoonful of tzatziki. Crumble feta over the bowls, garnish with extra parsley and serve immediately.
To make the frikkadels, place all of the ingredients, except the oil, in a bowl and mix well. Line a tray with baking paper and shape the mixture into 20 balls. Wet your hands slightly to prevent the mixture from sticking to them. Arrange on the tray and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
To make the tzatziki, coarsely grate the cucumber. Place in a colander over a plate, sprinkle with salt, and set aside to drain for a few minutes. Combine the yoghurt, lime juice, and garlic in a bowl. Squeeze out the cucumber and add to the yoghurt. Mix well and season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until serving time.
Preheat the oven to 220ºC. Pat the chickpeas dry and remove any loose skins. Place in a bowl with the olive oil, cumin, paprika, and salt.
Toss together well and spread out on a tray. Bake the chickpeas for 35 minutes or until golden and crispy.
Recipe supplied by: www.rediscoverdairy.co.za
