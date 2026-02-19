Enjoy a fusion of comfort and spice in every bite
Experience a unique twist on a classic with our chakalaka and sweetcorn cheese scones.
This recipe blends spicy South African chakalaka relish, sweetcorn kernels and gooey cheese for a savoury, flavourful baked treat.
Perfect for breakfast, brunch or as a snack, these scones are easy to prepare and bursting with bold flavours and textures.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Marinated beans and chopped eggs under R100
Prep: 40 mins
Cook: 15 mins
Serves: 12
Ingredients :
- 500g cake flour
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 80g butter
- 1 egg
- ½ cup maas
- ¼ cup chakalaka with corn
- 60g cheddar cheese, grated
Method
Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
Blend the flour, baking powder, and butter in a processor or rub together with your fingers until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the cheddar.
Tip out onto your work surface, dusted with flour, and make a well in the centre.
In a jug, whisk to gather the egg, maas and chakalaka.
Pour this into the well and, using your fingers, slowly combine the flour and egg mixture until it forms a dough.
Pat and shape to form a disk about 4cm thick, and using a glass or cookie cutter with a diameter of 5cm cut out your scones.
Lay them on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.
Serve while still warm and spread with butter.Print
Recipe of the day: Chakalaka and sweetcorn cheese scones
Enjoy a fusion of comfort and spice in every bite, bringing a taste of South Africa to your table.
Ingredients
500g Golden Cloud Cake Flour
1 tbsp Baking Powder
80g Butter
1 Egg
½ cup Maas
¼ cup KOO Chakalaka with Corn
60g Cheddar Cheese, grated
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
Blend the flour, baking powder, and butter in a processor or rub together with your fingers until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the cheddar.
Tip out onto your work surface, dusted with flour, and make a well in the centre.
In a jug, whisk to gather the egg, maas, and chakalaka.
Pour this into the well and, using your fingers, slowly combine the flour and egg mixture until it forms a dough
Pat and shape to form a disk about 4 cm thick, and using a glass or cookie cutter with a diameter of 5cm cut out your scones.
Lay them on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.
Serve while still warm and spread with butter.
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.