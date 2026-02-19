Recipe of the day: Chakalaka and sweetcorn cheese scones

Enjoy a fusion of comfort and spice in every bite

Experience a unique twist on a classic with our chakalaka and sweetcorn cheese scones.

This recipe blends spicy South African chakalaka relish, sweetcorn kernels and gooey cheese for a savoury, flavourful baked treat.

Perfect for breakfast, brunch or as a snack, these scones are easy to prepare and bursting with bold flavours and textures.

Prep: 40 mins

Cook: 15 mins

Serves: 12

Ingredients :

500g cake flour

1 tbsp baking powder

80g butter

1 egg

½ cup maas

¼ cup chakalaka with corn

60g cheddar cheese, grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

Blend the flour, baking powder, and butter in a processor or rub together with your fingers until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the cheddar.

Tip out onto your work surface, dusted with flour, and make a well in the centre.

In a jug, whisk to gather the egg, maas and chakalaka.

Pour this into the well and, using your fingers, slowly combine the flour and egg mixture until it forms a dough.

Pat and shape to form a disk about 4cm thick, and using a glass or cookie cutter with a diameter of 5cm cut out your scones.

Lay them on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

Serve while still warm and spread with butter.