Recipe of the day: Chakalaka and sweetcorn cheese scones

By Thami Kwazi

19 February 2026

Enjoy a fusion of comfort and spice in every bite

Chakalaka and sweetcorn cheese scones recipe

Picture: supplied

Experience a unique twist on a classic with our chakalaka and sweetcorn cheese scones.

This recipe blends spicy South African chakalaka relish, sweetcorn kernels and gooey cheese for a savoury, flavourful baked treat.

Perfect for breakfast, brunch or as a snack, these scones are easy to prepare and bursting with bold flavours and textures.

Prep: 40 mins

Cook: 15 mins

Serves: 12

Ingredients :

  • 500g cake flour
  • 1 tbsp baking powder
  • 80g butter
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup maas
  • ¼ cup chakalaka with corn
  • 60g cheddar cheese, grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

Blend the flour, baking powder, and butter in a processor or rub together with your fingers until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the cheddar.

Tip out onto your work surface, dusted with flour, and make a well in the centre.

In a jug, whisk to gather the egg, maas and chakalaka. 

Pour this into the well and, using your fingers, slowly combine the flour and egg mixture until it forms a dough.

Pat and shape to form a disk about 4cm thick, and using a glass or cookie cutter with a diameter of 5cm cut out your scones.

Lay them on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. 

Serve while still warm and spread with butter. 

Enjoy a fusion of comfort and spice in every bite, bringing a taste of South Africa to your table.

Ingredients

500g Golden Cloud Cake Flour

1 tbsp Baking Powder

80g Butter

1 Egg

½ cup Maas

¼ cup KOO Chakalaka with Corn

60g Cheddar Cheese, grated

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180 °C.
Blend the flour, baking powder, and butter in a processor or rub together with your fingers until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the cheddar.
Tip out onto your work surface, dusted with flour, and make a well in the centre.
In a jug, whisk to gather the egg, maas, and chakalaka.
Pour this into the well and, using your fingers, slowly combine the flour and egg mixture until it forms a dough
Pat and shape to form a disk about 4 cm thick, and using a glass or cookie cutter with a diameter of 5cm cut out your scones.
Lay them on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.
Serve while still warm and spread with butter.

