Recipe of the day: Beef chow mein

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Embrace the warmth and comfort of this delicious beef chow mein, the perfect meal for frosty winter evenings.

As the chill sets in, there’s nothing quite like the irresistible combination of tender savoury beef, vibrant stir-fried veggies, and delectable noodles, all infused with rich and aromatic Asian flavours to warm you up.

How to make a beef chow mein

Homemade beef chow mein with vegetables. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

For the beef:

230g flank steak thinly sliced

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon cornstarch

For the chow mein:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

170g dry chow mein noodles

1/2 cup yellow onion thinly sliced

1/2 cup carrots shredded or julienned

1/4 cup celery thinly sliced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup shredded cabbage

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1/4 cup low sodium beef broth

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 cup sliced green onion tops (only the dark green part)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

For the beef:

Place the flank steak, sugar, sesame oil, soy sauce and cornstarch in a bowl. Stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes.

For the chow mein:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil; add the chow mein noodles and cook according to package instructions. Preheat the oil in a large pan over medium high heat. Add the steak in a single layer. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side or until browned. Remove the steak from the pan and cover to keep warm. Add the onions, carrots and celery to the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes or until just softened. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the beef, noodles and cabbage to the pan. Toss to combine. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, sugar, beef broth, cornstarch and sesame oil. Add the sauce to the pan. Bring to a simmer and cook for 1 minute. Stir until sauce evenly coats the noodles. Add the green onion tops and cook for 1-2 more minutes, until green onions and cabbage are wilted. Serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from dinneratthezoo.com.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Creamy Italian sausage soup