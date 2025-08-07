Looking to impress at dinner? Today's recipe features easy-to-make sushi that brings the flavors of Japan right to your kitchen.
Perfect for beginners and seasoned cooks alike, this sushi recipe will have everyone raving about your culinary skills.
Get ready to roll up some deliciousness and enjoy a fun, interactive dining experience!
Sushi Dinner
Makes 6
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 seaweed sheets, cut in half
- 180ml (¾ cup) cooked sushi or plain rice, at room temperature
- 1 avocado
- Salt and pepper
- 6 shelled prawns, cooked
- 15ml (1 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce
- 45ml (3 tbsp) pickled ginger
- 30ml (2 tbsp) sushi mayo
- 1 spring onion, thinly sliced
- 7.5ml (½ tbsp) sesame seeds, toasted
- Soy sauce, to serve
Method:
- Top the seaweed with rice. Slice and chop the avocado into different shapes to create interest. Arrange the rice. Season with salt and pepper.
- Combine the prawns and sweet chilli sauce. Place on top with the pickled ginger, mayo, spring onions, and sesame seeds. Serve with soy sauce.
Variations:
Make wasabi mayo by stirring 2.5ml (½ tsp) wasabi into the mayo.
Supplied by: www.avocado.co.za
