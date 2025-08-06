Indulge in the irresistible flavour of a fire-toasted pizza jaffle with Italian salami, a perfect comfort food for any occasion.

This delightful twist on a classic pizza combines crispy, golden-brown bread with savoury salami and gooey, melted mozzarella, all enveloped in a rich pizza sauce. Ideal for a quick lunch or a satisfying snack, this handheld treat is not only easy to make but also bursting with deliciousness.

Get ready to savour every bite of this cheesy, flavourful delight!

Ingredients:

8 slices of white bread

½ cup passata

500 g mature cheddar cheese, grated

5 large tomatoes, sliced

2 red onions, sliced

100 g salami

400 g salted butter, melted

Salt, to taste

Method:

Prepare the braai.

Spread passata on one side of each slice of bread. Top 4 slices with cheese, tomato, salami, and onion.

Season with salt.

Close each sandwich with the remaining bread, passata side facing inwards.

Brush both sides generously with melted butter.

Place each sandwich in a jafﬂe iron. Trim the edges with a serrated knife if needed.

Place in the coals and cook for about 6 minutes, or until golden and crisp.

Repeat with the remaining sandwiches.

Serve warm off the ﬁre.