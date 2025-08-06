Recipes

Recipe of the day: Fire-toasted pizza jaffle with Italian salami

Thami Kwazi

6 August 2025

Indulge in the irresistible flavour of a fire-toasted pizza jaffle with Italian salami, a perfect comfort food for any occasion.

Picture: iStock

This delightful twist on a classic pizza combines crispy, golden-brown bread with savoury salami and gooey, melted mozzarella, all enveloped in a rich pizza sauce. Ideal for a quick lunch or a satisfying snack, this handheld treat is not only easy to make but also bursting with deliciousness.

Get ready to savour every bite of this cheesy, flavourful delight!

Ingredients:

  • 8 slices of white bread
  • ½ cup passata
  • 500 g mature cheddar cheese, grated
  • 5 large tomatoes, sliced 
  • 2 red onions, sliced 
  • 100 g salami 
  • 400 g salted butter, melted
  • Salt, to taste

Method:

  • Prepare the braai.
  • Spread passata on one side of each slice of bread. Top 4 slices with cheese, tomato, salami, and onion.
  • Season with salt.
  • Close each sandwich with the remaining bread, passata side facing inwards.
  • Brush both sides generously with melted butter.
  • Place each sandwich in a jafﬂe iron. Trim the edges with a serrated knife if needed.
  • Place in the coals and cook for about 6 minutes, or until golden and crisp.
  • Repeat with the remaining sandwiches.
  • Serve warm off the ﬁre.
