Indulge in the irresistible flavour of a fire-toasted pizza jaffle with Italian salami, a perfect comfort food for any occasion.
This delightful twist on a classic pizza combines crispy, golden-brown bread with savoury salami and gooey, melted mozzarella, all enveloped in a rich pizza sauce. Ideal for a quick lunch or a satisfying snack, this handheld treat is not only easy to make but also bursting with deliciousness.
Get ready to savour every bite of this cheesy, flavourful delight!
Ingredients:
- 8 slices of white bread
- ½ cup passata
- 500 g mature cheddar cheese, grated
- 5 large tomatoes, sliced
- 2 red onions, sliced
- 100 g salami
- 400 g salted butter, melted
- Salt, to taste
Method:
- Prepare the braai.
- Spread passata on one side of each slice of bread. Top 4 slices with cheese, tomato, salami, and onion.
- Season with salt.
- Close each sandwich with the remaining bread, passata side facing inwards.
- Brush both sides generously with melted butter.
- Place each sandwich in a jafﬂe iron. Trim the edges with a serrated knife if needed.
- Place in the coals and cook for about 6 minutes, or until golden and crisp.
- Repeat with the remaining sandwiches.
- Serve warm off the ﬁre.
