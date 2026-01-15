Recipes

Recipe of the day: Easy-to-make phuthu with mixed vegetables

15 January 2026

Try the recipe of the day: easy-to-make phuthu with mixed vegetables, ready in under 30 minutes and full of flavour.

Recipe of the day: Easy-to-make phuthu with mixed vegetables

Experience the heart of South African home cooking with this quick, easy pap, served with a rich tomato-and-onion relish.

Using staple ingredients like maize meal, fresh tomatoes, and onions, this meal delivers authentic flavour without the fuss.

Ready in under 30 minutes, it’s a comforting, budget-friendly choice that captures the warmth and tradition of South Africa, perfect for any day of the week.

– Prep: 25 min

– Cook: 45 min

– Serves: Two

Ingredients

  • 4 cups Ace Mielie Meal
  • 3 cups of water
  • Pinch of Salt
  • 1 tbsp Benny Stock Powder
  • 1 tin KOO Mixed Vegetables, drained and rinsed

Method

  1. Make the phuthu with stock powder in the water.
  2. When ready to serve, stir through the mixed vegetables and heat to warm through.

Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.za

