Try the recipe of the day: easy-to-make phuthu with mixed vegetables, ready in under 30 minutes and full of flavour.
Experience the heart of South African home cooking with this quick, easy pap, served with a rich tomato-and-onion relish.
Using staple ingredients like maize meal, fresh tomatoes, and onions, this meal delivers authentic flavour without the fuss.
Ready in under 30 minutes, it’s a comforting, budget-friendly choice that captures the warmth and tradition of South Africa, perfect for any day of the week.
– Prep: 25 min
– Cook: 45 min
– Serves: Two
ALSO READ:Recipe of the day: Boerie rolls with baked beans and chakalaka
Ingredients
- 4 cups Ace Mielie Meal
- 3 cups of water
- Pinch of Salt
- 1 tbsp Benny Stock Powder
- 1 tin KOO Mixed Vegetables, drained and rinsed
Method
- Make the phuthu with stock powder in the water.
- When ready to serve, stir through the mixed vegetables and heat to warm through.
Recipe supplied by: Koo.co.zaPrint
Easy-to-make phuthu with mixed vegetables
Experience the heart of South African home cooking with this quick, easy pap, served with a rich tomato-and-onion relish.
Using staple ingredients like maize meal, fresh tomatoes, and onions, this meal delivers authentic flavour without the fuss.
Ready in under 30 minutes, it’s a comforting, budget-friendly choice that captures the warmth and tradition of South Africa, perfect for any day of the week.
- Prep Time: 25 minutes
- Cook Time: 45 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
- Category: Lunch, Dinner
- Method: cook
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 4 cups Ace Mielie Meal
- 3 cups of water
- Pinch of Salt
- 1 tbsp Benny Stock Powder
- 1 tin KOO Mixed Vegetables, drained and rinsed
Instructions
- Make the phuthu with stock powder in the water.
- When ready to serve, stir through the mixed vegetables and heat to warm through.