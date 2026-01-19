Recipe of the day: Marrow bones and beans

Whether served as a rustic soup or a flavorful stew, marrow bones and beans offer a delicious way to bring people together and celebrate the simple pleasures of home-cooked meals.

Marrow bones and beans are a timeless, nourishing dish enjoyed in many cultures around the world.

Combining the rich, silky texture of slow-cooked marrow bones with the hearty, protein-packed goodness of beans, this recipe delivers both comfort and sustenance.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Easy-to-make phuthu with mixed vegetables

Ingredients:

2 tbsp Oil

1 Onion, diced

1kg Marrow Bones

1 tin KOO Butter Beans

2 large Sweet Potato, cubed

2 Beef stock cubes

3 cups of water

½ tin KOO Cream Style Sweetcorn

Method:

Fry the onion in oil until soft. Add the bones and brown for about 10 minutes. Add the sweet potato, water, and stock cubes. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 45 minutes. Check for seasoning at about 25 minutes. Add the butter beans and cook for a further 10 minutes. Stir through the cream-style sweetcorn. Serve with bread or pap.

Recipe supplied by KOO.co.za