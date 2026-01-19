Recipe of the day: Marrow bones and beans

Whether served as a rustic soup or a flavorful stew, marrow bones and beans offer a delicious way to bring people together and celebrate the simple pleasures of home-cooked meals.
Marrow bones and beans are a timeless, nourishing dish enjoyed in many cultures around the world.
Combining the rich, silky texture of slow-cooked marrow bones with the hearty, protein-packed goodness of beans, this recipe delivers both comfort and sustenance.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp Oil
- 1 Onion, diced
- 1kg Marrow Bones
- 1 tin KOO Butter Beans
- 2 large Sweet Potato, cubed
- 2 Beef stock cubes
- 3 cups of water
- ½ tin KOO Cream Style Sweetcorn
Method:
- Fry the onion in oil until soft.
- Add the bones and brown for about 10 minutes.
- Add the sweet potato, water, and stock cubes.
- Bring to the boil and then simmer for 45 minutes. Check for seasoning at about 25 minutes.
- Add the butter beans and cook for a further 10 minutes.
- Stir through the cream-style sweetcorn.
- Serve with bread or pap.
Recipe supplied by KOO.co.zaPrint
