Recipe of the day: Eggs baked in Peri-Peri Chicken Livers

Eggs are not limited to sandwiches and traditional English breakfasts, they have the potential to be transformed into a fulfilling meal.

Discover the versatility of eggs − perfect for any meal; breakfast lunch or supper. Before you try Eggs baked in Peri-Peri Chicken Livers recipe, here is what you need to know about eggs:

Eggs offer affordable nutrition with top-notch protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are not just budget-friendly, but also simple to cook and blend seamlessly with basic ingredients.

Plus, their longer shelf life contributes to less food waste and supports local sourcing.

So, as you explore this recipe, remember that eggs add both flavour and value – an ideal choice for smart and satisfying cooking.

How to make Eggs baked in Peri-Peri Chicken Livers

Homemade Eggs Peri-Peri Chicken Livers. Picture: The South African Poultry Association

Ingredients

Olive oil, for frying

500g tub chicken livers, defrosted and cleaned

Salt and pepper

1 onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2.5ml (½ tsp) peri-peri spice

½ x 410g tin tomato puree

250ml (1 cup) plain yoghurt

30ml (2 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce

Handful parsley, chopped (optional)

4 eggs

1 small French loaf, sliced and toasted

Method

Heat a splash of oil in a frying pan over high and fry the livers for about 5 minutes or until golden, but still pink on the inside. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the pan and keep aside. In the same pan sauté the onion, garlic and peri-peri for about 5 minutes or until browned. Season with salt and pepper. Add the tomato puree, yoghurt and sweet chilli sauce and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium high. Mix the livers and half the parsley through the sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Use the back of a spoon to make 4 wells in the sauce. Break an egg into each well. Cover the pan and cook for about 5-8 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Serve with French loaf toast and remaining parsley sprinkled over.

Load shedding tip: This recipe is ideal to make on gas, paraffin or a skottel braai.

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association

