Recipe of the day: Boneless pork chops

Impress your guests with this easy mouthwatering meal that is easy to make.

This recipe for tender, juicy boneless pork chops pairs perfectly with a rich honey garlic sauce, ready in just 15 minutes.

With a golden crust, a hint of cayenne heat, and the sweetness of honey, it’s the perfect dish to wow your taste buds.

Boneless pork chops

Ingredients

15 oz (425g) centre cut boneless pork chops, 3 pork chops

Salt

Ground black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chopped Italian parsley, for garnishing

Honey sauce:

2 1/2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons warm water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

3 dashes of cayenne pepper

Method

Season both sides of the pork chops with salt and ground black pepper. Combine all the ingredients for the Honey Sauce, stirring thoroughly to mix well. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon of butter. Place the pork chops in the skillet and pan fry each side without moving for 3-4 minutes, or until they develop a golden brown crust. Flip and repeat on the other side. Push the pork chops to one side of the skillet. Add the remaining butter to the empty space. Once melted, add the garlic and sauté for about 10 seconds, until it just starts to turn light brown. Then, pour in the Honey Garlic Sauce. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce reduces to a thicker consistency and turns a rich amber-brown colour. Spoon the sauce over the pork chops. Turn off the heat, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission.

