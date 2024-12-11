Recipe of the day: Boneless pork chops
Impress your guests with this easy mouthwatering meal that is easy to make.
Boneless pork chops. Picture: Supplied
This recipe for tender, juicy boneless pork chops pairs perfectly with a rich honey garlic sauce, ready in just 15 minutes.
With a golden crust, a hint of cayenne heat, and the sweetness of honey, it’s the perfect dish to wow your taste buds.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chocolate crinkle cookies
Boneless pork chops
Ingredients
15 oz (425g) centre cut boneless pork chops, 3 pork chops
Salt
Ground black pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chopped Italian parsley, for garnishing
Honey sauce:
2 1/2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons warm water
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
3 dashes of cayenne pepper
Method
- Season both sides of the pork chops with salt and ground black pepper.
- Combine all the ingredients for the Honey Sauce, stirring thoroughly to mix well.
- Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon of butter.
- Place the pork chops in the skillet and pan fry each side without moving for 3-4 minutes, or until they develop a golden brown crust. Flip and repeat on the other side.
- Push the pork chops to one side of the skillet. Add the remaining butter to the empty space.
- Once melted, add the garlic and sauté for about 10 seconds, until it just starts to turn light brown.
- Then, pour in the Honey Garlic Sauce. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce reduces to a thicker consistency and turns a rich amber-brown colour.
- Spoon the sauce over the pork chops. Turn off the heat, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.
*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission.
Boneless pork chops
- Prep Time: 3 minutes
- Cook Time: 12 minutes
- Total Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
15 oz (425g) centre cut boneless pork chops, 3 pork chops
Salt
Ground black pepper
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chopped Italian parsley, for garnishing
Honey sauce:
2 1/2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons warm water
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
3 dashes of cayenne pepper
Instructions
- Season both sides of the pork chops with salt and ground black pepper.
- Combine all the ingredients for the Honey Sauce, stirring thoroughly to mix well.
- Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon of butter.
- Place the pork chops in the skillet and pan-fry each side without moving for 3-4 minutes, or until they develop a golden brown crust. Flip and repeat on the other side.
- Push the pork chops to one side of the skillet. Add the remaining butter to the empty space.
- Once melted, add the garlic and sauté for about 10 seconds, until it just starts to turn light brown.
- Then, pour in the Honey Garlic Sauce. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce reduces to a thicker consistency and turns a rich amber-brown colour.
- Spoon the sauce over the pork chops. Turn off the heat, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: J’Something and The Lazy Makoti’s bacon bits
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.