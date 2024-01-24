Recipe of the day: Garlic butter steak bites with Parmesan cream sauce
Served on a bed of cheesy mashed potatoes, this recipe will be a hit.
Picture: iStock
Spruce up your usual steak, egg and chips dinner with this delicious garlicky, creamy twist. These garlic butter steak bites with Parmesan cream sauce will have everyone heading back to the kitchen for seconds.
ALSO SEE: ‘Blackouts & Boerewors’: Mega Steak Roll with Fiery Green Peppercorns braai recipe
Garlic butter steak bites with Parmesan cream sauce
Ingredients
- 1kg steak filet, ribeye, sirloin, etc
- 4-5 tablespoons avocado oil (this has a higher smoke point than olive oil)
- Parmesan Cream Sauce
- 5 tablespoons butter divided
- 10 cloves garlic, minced and divided
- 1.5 cups heavy cream
- 2 green onions, diced green and white parts
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, less if desired
- 2/3 cup parmesan grated/shredded/shaved
Cheesy Mashed Potatoes
- 1.8kg potatoes
- 1 cup milk warmed
- 6 tablespoons salted butter, melted
- 3/4 cup monterey jack cheese, shredded or mozzarella, pepper jack, etc.
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 3/4 tsp salt
- pepper to taste about 1/2 tsp each
Homemade Blackened Seasoning
- 2 tablespoons smoked paprika, regular paprika works too
- 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Method
- Prep the Ingredients
- Cut steak into 5cm pieces. Rub evenly with avocado oil then season well on all sides with blackened seasoning. Allow steak to sit for 10-15 minutes at room temp to remove the chill from the fridge while preparing potatoes.
- Peel potatoes and quarter them. Place them in a bowl of cold water for 10 minutes to remove the excess starch. Drain, then place them in a pot of salted water and boil them until fork tender while you cook steak.
Cook Steak and Potatoes
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2-3 tablespoons avocado oil and add in steak pieces in the hot skillet (you may need to cook in batches to avoid overcrowding).
- Cook them undisturbed for about 2 minutes, or until they have a good golden colouring. Flip just once. Continue to cook for 1 minute, then reduce heat to low and cook another 1 minute. Remove steak and place in a bowl.
- Add in 3 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of minced garlic and sauté in the butter until fragrant in the same pan. Toss the steak in the garlic butter, tossing to coat on all sides, cooking another minute. Remove steak and place in a bowl, tented with foil to keep moist.
Make the Cream Sauce and serve
- In the same pan with residual butter and garlic, add two more 2 tablespoons of butter and the remaining minced garlic. Saute until fragrant. Slowly whisk in the heavy cream and bring to a simmer, allowing it to reduce for 3-5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, drain water from potatoes and add in the melted butter, cream and mash until no longer chunky. Add in the cheese, seasonings and mix until smooth.
- Into the sauce, add in red pepper flakes and scallions then the parmesan cheese. Whisk until the sauce thickens and taste and adjust salt and pepper as needed. Serve by plating the steak over the potatoes and spooning over the parmesan cream sauce.
*This recipe was sourced from www.badbatchbaking.comPrint
Garlic butter steak bites with Parmesan cream sauce
Cooked in garlic butter and served on a bed of cheesy mash, smothered in a creamy Parmesan sauce, this is one dinner dish that will become a favourite on your weekly menu.
- Prep Time: 15 min
- Cook Time: 15 min
- Total Time: 30 min
- Category: Beef
- Method: Sauteing
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 1kg steak filet, ribeye, sirloin, etc
- 4–5 tablespoons avocado oil (this has a higher smoke point than olive oil)
- Parmesan Cream Sauce
- 5 tablespoons butter divided
- 10 cloves garlic, minced and divided
- 5 cups heavy cream
- 2 green onions, diced green and white parts
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, less if desired
- 2/3 cup parmesan grated/shredded/shaved
Cheesy Mashed Potatoes
- 8kg potatoes
- 1 cup milk warmed
- 6 tablespoons salted butter, melted
- 3/4 cup monterey jack cheese, shredded or mozzarella, pepper jack, etc.
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 3/4 tsp salt
- pepper to taste about 1/2 tsp each
Homemade Blackened Seasoning
- 2 tablespoons smoked paprika, regular paprika works too
- 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
Instructions
- Prep the Ingredients
- Cut steak into 5cm pieces. Rub evenly with avocado oil then season well on all sides with blackened seasoning. Allow steak to sit for 10-15 minutes at room temp to remove the chill from the fridge while preparing potatoes.
- Peel potatoes and quarter them. Place them in a bowl of cold water for 10 minutes to remove the excess starch. Drain, then place them in a pot of salted water and boil them until fork tender while you cook steak.
Cook Steak and Potatoes
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2-3 tablespoons avocado oil and add in steak pieces in the hot skillet (you may need to cook in batches to avoid overcrowding).
- Cook them undisturbed for about 2 minutes, or until they have a good golden colouring. Flip just once. Continue to cook for 1 minute, then reduce heat to low and cook another 1 minute. Remove steak and place in a bowl.
- Add in 3 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of minced garlic and sauté in the butter until fragrant in the same pan. Toss the steak in the garlic butter, tossing to coat on all sides, cooking another minute. Remove steak and place in a bowl, tented with foil to keep moist.
Make the Cream Sauce and serve
- In the same pan with residual butter and garlic, add two more 2 tablespoons of butter and the remaining minced garlic. Saute until fragrant. Slowly whisk in the heavy cream and bring to a simmer, allowing it to reduce for 3-5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, drain water from potatoes and add in the melted butter, cream and mash until no longer chunky. Add in the cheese, seasonings and mix until smooth.
- Into the sauce, add in red pepper flakes and scallions then the parmesan cheese. Whisk until the sauce thickens and taste and adjust salt and pepper as needed. Serve by plating the steak over the potatoes and spooning over the parmesan cream sauce.
Keywords: main course
NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Chocolate avocado mousse cake – No bake