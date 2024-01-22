Recipe of the day: Chocolate avocado mousse cake – No bake

A mouth-watering easy-to-make dessert option.

This chocolate avocado mousse cake recipe is a perfect choice for a Monday dinner dessert and here is all you need for a 15cm round cake.

Chocolate avocado mousse cake − No bake

Ingredients

For a crust base:

60 g digestive biscuit

40 g (3 tbsp) butter, melted

Avocado mousse

9 g (1 tbsp) gelatin powder

45 ml (3 tbsp) cool water

150 g (2 qty) ripe avocados

15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice

120 g (8 tbsp) whole milk, divided into half

120 g (8 tbsp) whipping cream, divided into half

54 g (1/4 cup) granulated white sugar

For a chocolate ganache

50 g dark chocolate, chopped

50 g (3 tbsp+1 tsp) whipping cream, heated until hot

Method

Crust base: crush the biscuits with a food processor or simply put them in a ziploc bag and crush them with a rolling pin. Transfer the crumbs into a small bowl and pour melted butter in. Stir until well combined. Transfer into a cake ring or spring foam pan. Spread evenly and press them firmly onto the bottom. Store in the fridge. Avocado mousse: bloom the gelatin powder by sprinkling it on top of the cool water. Let it sit for at least 5 minutes before using it. Scoop avocado flesh into a food processor or blender. Add lemon juice and 4 tablespoons (60 g) of milk. Blend until smooth. Set aside. In a pot, heat 4 tablespoons (60 g) of milk and 4 tablespoons (60 g) of cream. Cook until it reaches 80°C (176°F) or hot to the touch but not boiling. Remove from heat. Stir in the bloomed gelatin until it is fully dissolved. Stir in the avocado mixture then set aside. In a large bowl, whip the rest of the whipping cream along with sugar until thickened. Fold and mix the whipped cream into the avocado mixture. Then pour the mixture onto the prepared crust base. Smooth the top with an offset spatula if needed. Cover and store in the fridge overnight or for at least 6 hours. (The next day) Chocolate ganache: Pour heated cream over the chocolate. Let it sit and melt for 3 minutes. Then stir slowly until the mixture is silky and smooth. Pour chocolate ganache over the mousse cake. Spread it evenly by tilting the cake. To unmold the cake, firstly heat the sides of the pan with a hair dryer. We can also wrap it with a hot towel. This will help to release the cake from its mold. Slice and best served while it is cold.

*This recipe was sourced for Cookpad

