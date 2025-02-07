Recipes

7 Feb 2025

Recipe of the day: Garlic herb roasted salmon

If you're looking for a quick and flavourful meal, this garlic herb roasted salmon is the perfect choice.

Recipe

Garlic herb roasted salmon. Picture: Supplied

With its rich, buttery garlic sauce and a hint of lemon, this garlic herb roasted salmon is a deliciously simple dish that is ready in just 15 minutes.

Perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion, this salmon is sure to impress!

Garlic herb roasted salmon

Ingredients

  • 12 oz (350g) salmon fillet, cut into two pieces
  • 2 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley leaves, chopped
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper, optional
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 3 dashes ground black pepper
  • lemon wedges

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (207°C).
  2. Combine the melted butter, garlic, parsley, salt, cayenne pepper (if using), lemon juice, and black pepper. Stir well to combine.
  3. Arrange the salmon on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  4. Spoon the garlic herb mixture onto the salmon, coating the top and sides well.
  5. Bake for 12 minutes, then dish out and serve immediately with lemon wedges.

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission.

