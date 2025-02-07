Recipe of the day: Garlic herb roasted salmon
If you're looking for a quick and flavourful meal, this garlic herb roasted salmon is the perfect choice.
Garlic herb roasted salmon. Picture: Supplied
With its rich, buttery garlic sauce and a hint of lemon, this garlic herb roasted salmon is a deliciously simple dish that is ready in just 15 minutes.
Perfect for a weeknight dinner or a special occasion, this salmon is sure to impress!
Garlic herb roasted salmon
Ingredients
- 12 oz (350g) salmon fillet, cut into two pieces
- 2 tablespoon butter, melted
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh Italian parsley leaves, chopped
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper, optional
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 3 dashes ground black pepper
- lemon wedges
Method
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (207°C).
- Combine the melted butter, garlic, parsley, salt, cayenne pepper (if using), lemon juice, and black pepper. Stir well to combine.
- Arrange the salmon on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Spoon the garlic herb mixture onto the salmon, coating the top and sides well.
- Bake for 12 minutes, then dish out and serve immediately with lemon wedges.
*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission.
