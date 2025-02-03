Recipe of the day: Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

Start your day with these delicious mango flapjacks!

Light and fluffy, these mango flapjacks are topped with creamy coconut yoghurt, a drizzle of honey, and crunchy toasted almonds.

This sweet treat is a perfect way to add some tropical flavour to your breakfast.

Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

Recipe

For the flapjacks

190 g cake flour

30 ml (2 tbsp.) castor sugar

3 ml baking powder

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs

30 ml (2 tbsp.) butter, melted

300 ml buttermilk

300 g fresh mango, peeled, pitted, and finely diced

For the topping

250 ml (1 cup) coconut yoghurt, or any other flavoured yoghurt you desire

Honey, to serve

60 ml (¼ cup) toasted sliced almonds, to serve

1 lemon, cut into wedges to serve

Method

In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs, butter, and buttermilk, whisk together until well combined and lump free. Mix the diced mangoes into the batter. Spray a large frying pan with a non-stick spray and heat over medium heat. Spoon 30 ml (2 tbsp.) of batter in the frying pan and when bubbles appear on the surface, flip them over and continue to cook for a further minute. Remove and keep warm until all the batter is used. Serve the flapjacks with the yoghurt, honey, almonds, and lemon.

*This recipe was sourced from mango.co.za with permission.

