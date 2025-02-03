Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

3 Feb 2025

Recipe of the day: Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

Start your day with these delicious mango flapjacks!

Flapjacks recipe

Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds. Picture: Supplied

Light and fluffy, these mango flapjacks are topped with creamy coconut yoghurt, a drizzle of honey, and crunchy toasted almonds.

This sweet treat is a perfect way to add some tropical flavour to your breakfast.

Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

Recipe

For the flapjacks

  • 190 g cake flour
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp.) castor sugar
  • 3 ml baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 30 ml (2 tbsp.) butter, melted
  • 300 ml buttermilk
  • 300 g fresh mango, peeled, pitted, and finely diced

For the topping

  • 250 ml (1 cup) coconut yoghurt, or any other flavoured yoghurt you desire
  • Honey, to serve
  • 60 ml (¼ cup) toasted sliced almonds, to serve
  • 1 lemon, cut into wedges to serve

Method

  1. In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
  2. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs, butter, and buttermilk, whisk together until well combined and lump free.
  3. Mix the diced mangoes into the batter.
  4. Spray a large frying pan with a non-stick spray and heat over medium heat.
  5. Spoon 30 ml (2 tbsp.) of batter in the frying pan and when bubbles appear on the surface, flip them over and continue to cook for a further minute.
  6. Remove and keep warm until all the batter is used.
  7. Serve the flapjacks with the yoghurt, honey, almonds, and lemon.

*This recipe was sourced from mango.co.za with permission.

