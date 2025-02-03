Recipe of the day: Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds
Start your day with these delicious mango flapjacks!
Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds. Picture: Supplied
Light and fluffy, these mango flapjacks are topped with creamy coconut yoghurt, a drizzle of honey, and crunchy toasted almonds.
This sweet treat is a perfect way to add some tropical flavour to your breakfast.
Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds
Recipe
For the flapjacks
- 190 g cake flour
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) castor sugar
- 3 ml baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 2 large eggs
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) butter, melted
- 300 ml buttermilk
- 300 g fresh mango, peeled, pitted, and finely diced
For the topping
- 250 ml (1 cup) coconut yoghurt, or any other flavoured yoghurt you desire
- Honey, to serve
- 60 ml (¼ cup) toasted sliced almonds, to serve
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges to serve
Method
- In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- Make a well in the centre and add the eggs, butter, and buttermilk, whisk together until well combined and lump free.
- Mix the diced mangoes into the batter.
- Spray a large frying pan with a non-stick spray and heat over medium heat.
- Spoon 30 ml (2 tbsp.) of batter in the frying pan and when bubbles appear on the surface, flip them over and continue to cook for a further minute.
- Remove and keep warm until all the batter is used.
- Serve the flapjacks with the yoghurt, honey, almonds, and lemon.
*This recipe was sourced from mango.co.za with permission.
