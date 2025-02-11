5 healthy lunch ideas for a busy week

Preparing your own lunch ensures a well-balanced meal, allows for better portion control, and helps you stick to a budget.

Struggling to find time for a nutritious lunch during a hectic week? These five quick and healthy lunch ideas are perfect for busy schedules, offering a balance of convenience, taste, and nutrition to keep you energised throughout your day.

Why prepare your own lunch?

Registered dietitian Jade Seeliger says one of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy diet is by mastering the art of packing weekday lunchboxes for both school and work.

She explains that having pre-portioned, ready-to-go options makes packing lunchboxes much easier.

“Prepping and freezing items like homemade muffins, cooked meatballs, date balls, or sliced chicken breasts can save significant time during the week.”

Incorporate a variety of food groups into lunchboxes

Seeliger said it is important to incorporate a variety of food groups, such as dairy, vegetables, and fruit, into lunchboxes.

“Including dairy such as yoghurt, maas, or cheese provides quality protein along with essential micronutrients that promote balanced eating.”

According to South Africa’s Food-Based Dietary Guidelines (FBDG), daily consumption of vegetables and fruit is essential, as they provide fibre, vitamins, and minerals that reduce the risk of nutrition-related diseases.

5 healthy lunch ideas for a busy week

Vegetarian wrap Author: Emma Freud

Prep Time: 40 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Yield: 4 1 x

Category: Wraps

Method: Oven

Cuisine: Mexican

Diet: Vegetarian Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 red onion

red onion 3 tbsp cider vinegar

cider vinegar 2 courgettes

courgettes 1 large red pepper

large red pepper ½ cauliflower

cauliflower 400g can chickpeas

can chickpeas 3 tsp coriander seeds

coriander seeds 2 tsp garam masala

garam masala 350g self raising flour

self raising flour 500g natural yogurt

natural yogurt small bunch coriander

100g pot coconut chunks

pot coconut chunks small bunch mint

2 limes

limes ½ cucumber

cucumber 2 garlic cloves

garlic cloves 1 shallot

shallot 1 green chilli

green chilli salt, pepper, sugar and olive oil Instructions To make the sweet pickled onions, slice one red onion into thin half-moons. Put 2 tbsp cider vinegar in a small pan with 1 tbsp sugar and 1 tsp salt. Heat until almost boiling, then pour over the onions and leave for 2 hrs, by which time they will be sweet and crunchy. To make the roasted veg, heat oven to 180C. Chop the courgettes, remaining red onion, red pepper and cauliflower into bite-sized pieces. Tip into a baking tray with the chickpeas, plus 1 tbsp of the starchy water from the can. Pour over a good glug of olive oil, add 2 tsp of the coriander seeds, the garam masala, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and mix everything together with your hands. Cook in the oven for 45 mins, but give them a good shake after 30. For the flatbreads, mix the flour with 350g of the yogurt, the remaining 1 tsp coriander seeds, and all the coriander stalks, finely chopped. It will come together quickly into a dough. Take a golf ball-sized chunk and roll it out on a floured board until it’s the thickness of a 20p coin, then dry-fry in a hot frying pan for about a minute on each side. When done, brush each flatbread on one side with some olive oil. To make the tzatziki, blitz 1/4 of the pot of coconut chunks in a blender until it resembles breadcrumbs, then set aside. Pour the remaining 150g yoghurt into a bowl. Finely chop half the mint leaves and add to the bowl along with the juice of 1 lime. Grate in the cucumber and a garlic clove, then add the coconut. Season and mix. To make the spicy green sauce, put the rest of the coconut chunks in a blender with the rest of the coriander and mint leaves, a peeled clove of garlic, the peeled shallot, chilli, the juice of a lime, 1 tbsp cider vinegar, and 1 tsp brown sugar. Blitz until smooth. Take a flatbread, load it with a handful of vegetables, then a big spoonful of tzatziki and spicy green sauce, then a sprinkling of sweet pickled onions. Wrap it up and tuck it in. Nutrition Calories: 732 kcal

Sugar: 24g

Fat: 20g

Saturated Fat: 11g

Carbohydrates: 103g

Fiber: 16g

Protein: 27g

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

Herbed cranberry and chicken salad Author: The Ultimate Salad Book by Chantal Lascaris

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Category: Lunch, Salad

Method: Frying

Cuisine: French Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 400 – 600 g skinless, deboned chicken thighs

1 tsp dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp olive oil

¼ cup water, or as needed

2 cups mixed salad leaves

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup sliced chives

½ cup torn fresh parsley

½ cup torn fresh dill

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese

For dressing 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

¾ cup dried cranberries, plus extra for garnishing

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3 – 4 Tbsp water

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions Season the chicken thighs with thyme, salt, and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and brown the chicken thighs on all sides. Cook the chicken until done, adding water if the pan gets dry. Remove from heat and allow to cool before slicing. Using a hand blender, blend the dressing ingredients until smooth. Combine the mixed salad leaves with half the chicken and the red onion in a serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper and pour over half the dressing. Toss to combine. Scatter over the chives, parsley, dill, and blue cheese. Add the remaining chicken, drizzle over the rest of the dressing, and garnish with extra dried cranberries.

Nectarine and granola breakfast parfait Author: Jenny Morris

Prep Time: 1 minutes

Cook Time: 4 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Category: Breakfast

Method: no cook

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 4 large glasses for serving

30 ml butter

30 ml honey

4 medium nectarines sliced

1000 ml of Greek yoghurt

2 medium bananas peeled and sliced

125 ml of granola (or more to taste)

Garnish:

15 ml of yoghurt per serving

15 ml of toasted almond flakes per person.

Honey for drizzling

A few thin slices of nectarine

Instructions Heat the butter and honey together in a frying pan. When it starts to foam, add the sliced nectarines and give it a good shake in the pan for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool. Place 100 ml of yoghurt into each glass and top with sliced banana, followed by some of the nectarines, then top with 15 ml of granola, more yoghurt and nectarines, and granola. Cover the glasses with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning,g remove the plastic and garnish the top with yoghurt, almonds, nectarine, and a drizzle of honey.

Sandwich sushi Author: Rediscover Dairy

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: no cook

Cuisine: Asian Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 slices (2 x 30 g) of white bread, crusts removed

4 Tbsp ( 24 g ) cream cheese or cheddar cheese spread

A quarter red pepper (30 g), deseeded, thinly sliced

A quarter carrot (20 g), peeled and thinly sliced

To serve Sweet chilli sauce to serve

Cheese wedges to serve

Raisins to serve

Fruit to serve

Instructions Place the bread on a clean, flat surface. Using a rolling pin, flatten the bread slightly. Spread the cheese spread evenly over the bread slices, leaving a 2 cm border along 1 edge. Top with red pepper and carrot strips. Roll up to enclose filling and slice each roll into thirds. Serve with sweet chilli sauce.

Recipe of the day: Load shedding friendly salads Author: azi_booi

Prep Time: 5

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Category: side,salad

Method: no cook

Cuisine: mediterranean Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 cup canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed

canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1/2 lemon, squeezed

lemon, squeezed 1 clove garlic

clove garlic 1 tbsps olive oil

tbsps olive oil 1 cup Leafy greens

Leafy greens 1 medium tomato, cubed

medium tomato, cubed 1 small carrot, halved and sliced

small carrot, halved and sliced 1/2 cup cucumber, cubed

cucumber, cubed 1/3 cup hummus

hummus 2 tbsps sun-dried tomato paste

tbsps sun-dried tomato paste Sprinkle broccoli microgreens

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Coat chickpeas with olive oil, lemon, garlic, salt and pepper and mix until combined. Set aside. Add leafy greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, and chickpeas to a shallow bowl. Top with hummus, pesto, micro greens and salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy

