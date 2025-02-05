Recipe of the: Sticky Asian chicken wings

Satisfy your cravings with these mouthwatering chicken wings.

Craving a dish that perfectly balances sweetness and spice? These sticky Asian chicken wings are the answer.

Coated in a tasty honey and soy sauce mix with a little kick from garlic chilli, they’re full of flavour and easy to make.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

Sticky Asian chicken wings

Ingredients

1 lb (500g) chicken wingettes and drumettes

salt

ground black pepper

cooking spray

1 cloves garlic, minced

1cm ginger, peeled and minced

2 1/2 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon garlic chili sauce

1/2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, or 1 teaspoon chopped roasted peanut

1 teaspoon cilantro leaves, chopped

Method

Clean and rinse the chicken wings, then pat them dry with paper towels. Season with salt and ground black pepper. Arrange the wings on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, lightly coated with cooking spray. Broil the chicken for 12-15 minutes on one side until nicely browned and slightly charred, then turn it over and broil the other side for an additional 3-5 minutes. In a small saucepan, combine the garlic, ginger, honey, soy sauce, garlic chili sauce, and vinegar. Simmer over low heat until the mixture thickens and becomes slightly sticky. Toss the chicken wings in the sauce, ensuring they are well coated. Transfer the wings to a serving platter and top with peanuts and cilantro. Serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission.

Sticky Asian chicken wings Read more Recipe of the day: Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds Author: Rasa Malaysia

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 lb (500g) chicken wingettes and drumettes

salt

ground black pepper

cooking spray

1 cloves garlic, minced

1 cm ginger, peeled and minced

2 1/2 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon garlic chili sauce

1/2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, or 1 teaspoon chopped roasted peanut

1 teaspoon cilantro leaves, chopped

Instructions Clean and rinse the chicken wings, then pat them dry with paper towels. Season with salt and ground black pepper. Arrange the wings on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, lightly coated with cooking spray. Broil the chicken for 12-15 minutes on one side until nicely browned and slightly charred, then turn it over and broil the other side for an additional 3-5 minutes. In a small saucepan, combine the garlic, ginger, honey, soy sauce, garlic chili sauce, and vinegar. Simmer over low heat until the mixture thickens and becomes slightly sticky. Toss the chicken wings in the sauce, ensuring they are well coated. Transfer the wings to a serving platter and top with peanuts and cilantro. Serve immediately.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Pork bunny chow (Kota)