Recipe of the: Sticky Asian chicken wings
Satisfy your cravings with these mouthwatering chicken wings.
Sticky Asian chicken wings. Picture: Supplied
Craving a dish that perfectly balances sweetness and spice? These sticky Asian chicken wings are the answer.
Coated in a tasty honey and soy sauce mix with a little kick from garlic chilli, they’re full of flavour and easy to make.
Sticky Asian chicken wings
Ingredients
- 1 lb (500g) chicken wingettes and drumettes
- salt
- ground black pepper
- cooking spray
- 1 cloves garlic, minced
- 1cm ginger, peeled and minced
- 2 1/2 tablespoons honey
- 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon garlic chili sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, or 1 teaspoon chopped roasted peanut
- 1 teaspoon cilantro leaves, chopped
Method
- Clean and rinse the chicken wings, then pat them dry with paper towels.
- Season with salt and ground black pepper.
- Arrange the wings on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, lightly coated with cooking spray.
- Broil the chicken for 12-15 minutes on one side until nicely browned and slightly charred, then turn it over and broil the other side for an additional 3-5 minutes.
- In a small saucepan, combine the garlic, ginger, honey, soy sauce, garlic chili sauce, and vinegar.
- Simmer over low heat until the mixture thickens and becomes slightly sticky.
- Toss the chicken wings in the sauce, ensuring they are well coated.
- Transfer the wings to a serving platter and top with peanuts and cilantro. Serve immediately.
*This recipe was sourced from rasamalaysia.com with permission.
