By Lineo Lesemane

27 Dec 2024

Recipe of the day: Irish pork stew with colcannon

Here is another hearty and easy-to-make dish!

Pork Stew

Irish pork stew with Colcannon. Picture: Supplied

Tender pork cooked in a rich, hearty stew and served with creamy mashed potatoes mixed with kale—also known as colcannon.

This classic Irish dish is easy to make and perfect for a cosy dinner.

Irish Pork Stew with Colcannon

Ingredients

For the pork stew:

  • 800g pork shoulder, cut into chunks
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 3 carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 2 celery stalks, sliced
  • 300g mushrooms, quartered
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup stout beer (like Guinness)
  • 3 cups chicken or beef broth
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

For the colcannon:

  • 1kg potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 4 cups kale, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Prepare the pork stew: Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
  2. Add pork chunks and sear until browned on all sides, then remove and set aside.
  3. In the same pot, sauté onion, garlic, carrots, and celery until the onion is translucent.
  4. Add mushrooms and cook until they begin to brown.
  5. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and stir well to coat everything evenly. Deglaze the pot with stout beer, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom.
  6. Return the browned pork to the pot. Stir in chicken broth, tomato paste, thyme, and bay leaf, and season with salt and pepper.
  7. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for about 1.5 hours or until the pork is tender.
  8. Prepare the colcannon: While the stew cooks, boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, about 20 minutes.
  9. In a separate pan, sauté the kale in 2 tablespoons of butter until wilted and tender.
  10. Drain the potatoes and mash them with milk and the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until smooth.
  11. Fold the sautéed kale into the mashed potatoes and season with salt and pepper.
  12. Final assembly: Check the stew for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Remove the bay leaf before serving.
  13. Serve the pork stew hot, garnished with fresh parsley. Accompany by a generous spoonful of colcannon alongside each serving of stew.

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

