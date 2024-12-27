Recipe of the day: Irish pork stew with colcannon
Here is another hearty and easy-to-make dish!
Irish pork stew with Colcannon. Picture: Supplied
Tender pork cooked in a rich, hearty stew and served with creamy mashed potatoes mixed with kale—also known as colcannon.
This classic Irish dish is easy to make and perfect for a cosy dinner.
Irish Pork Stew with Colcannon
Ingredients
For the pork stew:
- 800g pork shoulder, cut into chunks
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2 celery stalks, sliced
- 300g mushrooms, quartered
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup stout beer (like Guinness)
- 3 cups chicken or beef broth
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
For the colcannon:
- 1kg potatoes, peeled and quartered
- 4 cups kale, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup milk
- 4 tablespoons butter
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Prepare the pork stew: Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
- Add pork chunks and sear until browned on all sides, then remove and set aside.
- In the same pot, sauté onion, garlic, carrots, and celery until the onion is translucent.
- Add mushrooms and cook until they begin to brown.
- Sprinkle flour over the vegetables and stir well to coat everything evenly. Deglaze the pot with stout beer, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom.
- Return the browned pork to the pot. Stir in chicken broth, tomato paste, thyme, and bay leaf, and season with salt and pepper.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for about 1.5 hours or until the pork is tender.
- Prepare the colcannon: While the stew cooks, boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, about 20 minutes.
- In a separate pan, sauté the kale in 2 tablespoons of butter until wilted and tender.
- Drain the potatoes and mash them with milk and the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter until smooth.
- Fold the sautéed kale into the mashed potatoes and season with salt and pepper.
- Final assembly: Check the stew for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Remove the bay leaf before serving.
- Serve the pork stew hot, garnished with fresh parsley. Accompany by a generous spoonful of colcannon alongside each serving of stew.
*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.
