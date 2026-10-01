Recipe of the day: Jenny Morris’ choc cherry bark

With just a few ingredients and minimal preparation, this Choc Cherry Bark is an easy treat that can be made ahead and served as a dessert or homemade gift.

Looking for an easy chocolate treat? This Choc Cherry Bark combines melted dark chocolate with fresh cherries, chopped pistachios or almonds and a pinch of flaky salt.

The mixture is chilled until set, then broken into shards for serving or gifting.

Choc cherry bark

Ingredients

300 grams dark chocolate

1 cup fresh cherries pitted and halved, well drained.

½ cup pistachios or almonds, chopped

Pinch flaky salt

Method

Melt chocolate, spread onto lined tray. Scatter cherries, nuts, and salt. Chill until set, then break into shards.

Tip for usage:

Cocktail Party Glam: Break into jagged shards and pile onto a platter with flutes of bubbly. Cheese Board Magic: Serve with salty blue cheese or goat’s cheese – the sweet-sour cherry and chocolate combo is outrageous with creamy, tangy cheeses. Gift Giving: Wrap shards in cellophane with ribbon – the chicest homemade gift.

After Dinner Seduction: A few glossy shards served with espresso or port is all you need for a memorable finish.

Sweet, sexy shards for snacking or gifting.

Festive Flair: Scatter it on a Christmas dessert platter – it’s red, dark, dramatic, and feels like celebration in edible form.

*This recipe is courtesy of Juicy Delicious