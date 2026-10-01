Recipe of the day: Jenny Morris’ choc cherry bark

With just a few ingredients and minimal preparation, this Choc Cherry Bark is an easy treat that can be made ahead and served as a dessert or homemade gift.
Looking for an easy chocolate treat? This Choc Cherry Bark combines melted dark chocolate with fresh cherries, chopped pistachios or almonds and a pinch of flaky salt.
The mixture is chilled until set, then broken into shards for serving or gifting.
Choc cherry bark
Ingredients
- 300 grams dark chocolate
- 1 cup fresh cherries pitted and halved, well drained.
- ½ cup pistachios or almonds, chopped
- Pinch flaky salt
Method
- Melt chocolate, spread onto lined tray.
- Scatter cherries, nuts, and salt.
- Chill until set, then break into shards.
Tip for usage:
- Cocktail Party Glam: Break into jagged shards and pile onto a platter with flutes of bubbly.
- Cheese Board Magic: Serve with salty blue cheese or goat’s cheese – the sweet-sour cherry and chocolate combo is outrageous with creamy, tangy cheeses.
- Gift Giving: Wrap shards in cellophane with ribbon – the chicest homemade gift.
After Dinner Seduction: A few glossy shards served with espresso or port is all you need for a memorable finish.
Sweet, sexy shards for snacking or gifting.
Festive Flair: Scatter it on a Christmas dessert platter – it’s red, dark, dramatic, and feels like celebration in edible form.
*This recipe is courtesy of Juicy DeliciousPrint
Choc Cherry Bark
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 300 grams dark chocolate
-
- 1 cup fresh cherries pitted and halved, well drained.
-
- ½ cup pistachios or almonds, chopped
-
- Pinch flaky salt
Instructions
- Melt chocolate, spread onto lined tray.
- Scatter cherries, nuts, and salt.
- Chill until set, then break into shards.
Tip for usage:
- Cocktail Party Glam: Break into jagged shards and pile onto a platter with flutes of bubbly.
- Cheese Board Magic: Serve with salty blue cheese or goat’s cheese — the sweet-sour cherry and chocolate combo is outrageous with creamy, tangy cheeses.
- Gift Giving: Wrap shards in cellophane with ribbon — the chicest homemade gift.
After Dinner Seduction: A few glossy shards served with espresso or port is all you need for a memorable finish.
Sweet, sexy shards for snacking or gifting.
Festive Flair: Scatter it on a Christmas dessert platter — it’s red, dark, dramatic, and feels like celebration in edible form.