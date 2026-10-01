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Recipe of the day: Jenny Morris’ choc cherry bark

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

1 October 2026

09:08 am

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With just a few ingredients and minimal preparation, this Choc Cherry Bark is an easy treat that can be made ahead and served as a dessert or homemade gift.

Choc Cherry Bark

Choc Cherry Bark. Picture: Supplied

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Looking for an easy chocolate treat? This Choc Cherry Bark combines melted dark chocolate with fresh cherries, chopped pistachios or almonds and a pinch of flaky salt.

The mixture is chilled until set, then broken into shards for serving or gifting.

Choc cherry bark

Ingredients

  • 300 grams dark chocolate
  • 1 cup fresh cherries pitted and halved, well drained.
  • ½ cup pistachios or almonds, chopped
  • Pinch flaky salt

Method

  1. Melt chocolate, spread onto lined tray.
  2. Scatter cherries, nuts, and salt.
  3. Chill until set, then break into shards.

Tip for usage:

  1. Cocktail Party Glam: Break into jagged shards and pile onto a platter with flutes of bubbly.
  2. Cheese Board Magic: Serve with salty blue cheese or goat’s cheese – the sweet-sour cherry and chocolate combo is outrageous with creamy, tangy cheeses.
  3. Gift Giving: Wrap shards in cellophane with ribbon – the chicest homemade gift.
    After Dinner Seduction: A few glossy shards served with espresso or port is all you need for a memorable finish.
    Sweet, sexy shards for snacking or gifting.
    Festive Flair: Scatter it on a Christmas dessert platter – it’s red, dark, dramatic, and feels like celebration in edible form.

*This recipe is courtesy of Juicy Delicious

Print

Choc Cherry Bark

Choc Cherry Bark

  • Author: Jenny Morris

Ingredients

Scale
    • 300 grams dark chocolate

    • 1 cup fresh cherries pitted and halved, well drained.

    • ½ cup pistachios or almonds, chopped

    • Pinch flaky salt

Instructions

  1. Melt chocolate, spread onto lined tray.

  2. Scatter cherries, nuts, and salt.

    3. RELATED ARTICLES

  3. Chill until set, then break into shards.

Tip for usage:

  1. Cocktail Party Glam: Break into jagged shards and pile onto a platter with flutes of bubbly.

  2. Cheese Board Magic: Serve with salty blue cheese or goat’s cheese — the sweet-sour cherry and chocolate combo is outrageous with creamy, tangy cheeses.

  3. Gift Giving: Wrap shards in cellophane with ribbon — the chicest homemade gift.
    After Dinner Seduction: A few glossy shards served with espresso or port is all you need for a memorable finish.
    Sweet, sexy shards for snacking or gifting.
    Festive Flair: Scatter it on a Christmas dessert platter — it’s red, dark, dramatic, and feels like celebration in edible form.

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