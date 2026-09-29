Recipe of the day: Karl Tessendorf’s Chakalekker Pasta & Meatballs

This dish combines spaghetti in a smooth chakalaka sauce with homemade pork and beef meatballs, finished with parmesan and fresh sage.

Looking for a different way to serve pasta? Karl Tessendorf’s Chakalekker Pasta & Meatballs combines spaghetti with a smooth chakalaka sauce and homemade meatballs made with pork and beef mince, herbs, parmesan and ricotta.

The dish is finished with grated parmesan and fresh sage.

Karl Tessendorf’s Chakalekker Pasta & Meatballs

Ingredients

The sauce & pasta

2 × 410 g cans Koo Chakalaka (mild or hot)

300 g spaghetti

2 tsp salt

2 knobs of butter

The meatballs

Olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

A small knob of ginger, chopped

1 fresh red chilli, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

A small handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

A small handful of fresh sage, chopped

2 slices of white bread (crusts removed), cut into small pieces

¼ C milk

2 eggs

½ C grated parmesan

¼ C ricotta

500 g pork mince

500 g fatty beef mince

2 tsp salt

Pepper to taste

To serve

Grated parmesan

A small handful of fresh sage, chopped

Method

Pour the chakalaka into a bowl and blitz it with a hand-held blender until smooth. For the meatballs, set a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Heat a glug of olive oil and then fry the onion until it starts to brown. Toss in the garlic, ginger and chilli, and fry for another 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Season with salt and pepper, then add the chopped parsley and sage and mix well to combine. Remove the pan from the heat. Scoop the mixture onto a plate and pop it in the fridge to cool down quickly. In a large mixing bowl, add the bread and milk, and mix to combine. Let it stand for 2 minutes, then give it a good squish with your hand to mash it into a bread pulp. Add the cooled onion mixture, eggs, parmesan, ricotta, both types of mince, salt and pepper. Gently work the mixture to distribute the ingredients evenly, but do not overwork the meat. The longer you work it, the tougher the meatballs will be. Preheat the oven to 230 ºC. Divide the meat mixture into 60 g portions (about golf ball sized) and shape them into balls. Place the meatballs on a baking tray and brush them with olive oil. Bake in the oven for 16-18 minutes. To assemble, pour the blitzed chakalaka into a large frying pan and heat gently. Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in salted water until al dente, drain, and then transfer it to the frying pan with the chakalaka. Add the butter and toss well to coat. To plate, make a nest of the spaghetti, top with meatballs, spoon a little extra sauce over the meatballs, and finish with grated parmesan and chopped sage.

*This recipe is courtesy of penguinrandomhouse.