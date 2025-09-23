Recipe of the day : Man-sized Burger

Enjoy a deliciously huge burger, perfect for summer.

This beast of a burger will smash your cravings this summer.

This towering burger is your ultimate summer indulgence, crafted to satisfy even the fiercest cravings.

With layers of juicy flavours and delicious toppings, it’s the perfect way to elevate your seasonal grilling experience and treat yourself to a mouthwatering delight!

Serves: 4

About 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 Tbsp (15ml) olive oil

1 red pepper, cut into strips

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 sprigs thyme, picked

Salt and milled pepper

4 hamburger buns

¼ cup (60ml) PnP salted butter, softened

4 PnP man-size beef burger patties

¼ cup (60ml) PnP Let’s Cook braai barbeque marinade

80g cheddar cheese, grated

⅓ cup (80ml) PnP original mayonnaise

20g wild rocket

1 salad tomato, sliced

Potato wedges:

6 PnP large chipping potatoes, peeled and quartered

Live Well canola oil, for frying

4 sprigs rosemary, picked and chopped

2 Tbsp (30ml) flaky salt

Method:

Heat canola oil and fry wedges for about 8–10 minutes. Drain on kitchen paper.

Heat olive oil on medium heat. Sauté red pepper and onion for about 10 minutes.

Add garlic and thyme, sauté for another 2–3 minutes. Season.

Slice the hamburger buns and spread with butter.

Toast buns on medium coals or in a pan. Set aside.

Braai the man-sized patties to your liking and baste with marinade when the patties are almost cooked to avoid burning the marinade.

Place cheese on patties and allow to melt on the braai. Remove and set aside.

Spread the top and bottom bun slices with mayonnaise.

Place the rocket and tomato on the bottom bun slices. Followed by the cheesy patties and red pepper mixture. Close with the top bun slices.

Par cook potato wedges in boiling water for about 5 minutes. Drain and allow to cool slightly.

Scratch the potatoes, using a fork to create texture on them.

Recipe supplied by Pick n Pay