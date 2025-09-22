Recipe of the day: Izinkobe (mealies and sugar beans)

Join in the Heritage Day festivities with our recipe of the day: Izinkobe, a delightful blend of mealies and sugar beans.

Chef Nandile Mtshaha’s Izinkobe

In celebration of South Africa’s vibrant Heritage Day on September 24, the chef lecturers at Capsicum Culinary Studio, the country’s leading professional chef school, are taking a delicious approach to honouring the diverse cultures that make up the Rainbow Nation.

Heritage Day, sometimes fondly referred to as “Braai Day”, is a time when South Africans come together to celebrate their roots through food, music and shared traditions.

From fragrant Cape Malay curries and traditional Zulu samp and beans, to Afrikaans melktert, Indian-spiced bunny chow, and classic Xhosa umngqusho, Heritage Day gives us a chance to celebrate our differences by bringing people to the table, literally. Each dish tells a story about where we come from and where we’re going as a nation.

To further engage students and the public, the chefs have shared some of their recipes, encouraging everyone to cook along and explore the diverse tastes of South Africa from their own kitchens.

Whether it’s a boerewors roll with chakalaka or a vegan twist on morogo, the message is clear: Heritage Day is about pride, unity, and the power of food to connect us all.

“Izinkobe were often made in large clay pots and shared during gatherings, harvest festivals, and communal work days. The dish symbolised togetherness and sharing, since it was inexpensive, filling and nourishing. Among rural families, izinkobe were (and still are) a go-to meal during times of limited resources, because dried maize is easy to store and lasts a long time.”

Ingredients

1kg mielie kernels

500g dry sugar beans

2 onions

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup of oil

1 tsp spices paprika,

1 tsp cumin,

1 tsp masala

½ tsp chilli flakes (or more for spicier option)

water

2 Knorr stock cubes (chicken, beef or veg)

Method

Rinse and soak the mielie kernels and the sugar beans in cold water and leave overnight. Drain, then tip into a large pot and cover with water. Boil until al dente, then add the stock cubes and continue to cook until both the beans and kernels are soft. In a separate pan, sauté the onions and garlic until translucent. Add the spices and cook on medium heat for a minute, stirring to infuse the spices. Add onions and spices to the beans and mix. Taste, and if more seasoning is needed, add salt and pepper. Simmer until ready to serve.

For a spicier dish, Izinkobe can be garnished with finely chopped chillies.