Recipe of the day: Creamy tender-stem broccoli soup

This delectable dish combines the freshness of tender-stem broccoli with the richness of cream.

Give your loved ones a special treat with this easy-to-make creamy tender-stem broccoli soup recipe.

It’s a yummy blend of tender-stem broccoli and creamy goodness that can be enjoyed with smoked trout and ciabatta toast.

Creamy tender-stem broccoli soup

Ingredients

50 ml of basil flavoured olive oil

8 shallots diced

8 cloves of grated garlic

1.5 litres of prepared chicken stock

2 large heads of broccoli broken into pieces

Generous bunch of chopped fresh basil and parsley

500 ml of cream

Salt and pepper

Method

Brown the shallots in the olive oil over medium heat until golden brown then add the garlic and cook for about 3 minutes taking care that the garlic does not burn. Add the prepared chicken stock and bring to the boil then add the broccoli and cook on high heat for about 5 to 8 minutes – be careful not to overcook as the vegetables will become dull. Remove from the heat and add the fresh chopped herbs. Using a stick blender or food processor blend the soup until smooth and creamy then pass through a sieve and return to the pot. Add the cream and gently bring to simmering point. Season with salt and a generous amount of black pepper. Blanch the tender-stem broccoli by submerging them into boiling water for 2 minutes, remove immediately and plunge into large bowl of icy water. Generously sprinkle with veggie seasoning and warm gently before plating. Cover the halved shallots generously in olive oil and roast in a hot 180 degree oven until golden brown, warm gently before plating. Toast thick slices of the ciabatta with some basil flavoured olive oil until golden brown. Top with smoked trout and boiled quails egg. Spoon the warm soup into soup bowls and garnish with the tender-stem broccoli, shallots and more fresh herbs. Serve with the smoked trout ciabatta toast

*This recipe was republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.

