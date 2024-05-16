Recipe of the day: Creamy tender-stem broccoli soup
This delectable dish combines the freshness of tender-stem broccoli with the richness of cream.
Creamy tender-stem broccoli soup. Pictures: Supplied
Give your loved ones a special treat with this easy-to-make creamy tender-stem broccoli soup recipe.
It’s a yummy blend of tender-stem broccoli and creamy goodness that can be enjoyed with smoked trout and ciabatta toast.
Creamy tender-stem broccoli soup
Ingredients
- 50 ml of basil flavoured olive oil
- 8 shallots diced
- 8 cloves of grated garlic
- 1.5 litres of prepared chicken stock
- 2 large heads of broccoli broken into pieces
- Generous bunch of chopped fresh basil and parsley
- 500 ml of cream
- Salt and pepper
Method
- Brown the shallots in the olive oil over medium heat until golden brown then add the garlic and cook for about 3 minutes taking care that the garlic does not burn.
- Add the prepared chicken stock and bring to the boil then add the broccoli and cook on high heat for about 5 to 8 minutes – be careful not to overcook as the vegetables will become dull.
- Remove from the heat and add the fresh chopped herbs. Using a stick blender or food processor blend the soup until smooth and creamy then pass through a sieve and return to the pot.
- Add the cream and gently bring to simmering point. Season with salt and a generous amount of black pepper.
- Blanch the tender-stem broccoli by submerging them into boiling water for 2 minutes, remove immediately and plunge into large bowl of icy water. Generously sprinkle with veggie seasoning and warm gently before plating.
- Cover the halved shallots generously in olive oil and roast in a hot 180 degree oven until golden brown, warm gently before plating.
- Toast thick slices of the ciabatta with some basil flavoured olive oil until golden brown. Top with smoked trout and boiled quails egg.
- Spoon the warm soup into soup bowls and garnish with the tender-stem broccoli, shallots and more fresh herbs.
- Serve with the smoked trout ciabatta toast
*This recipe was republished with compliments from Mynhardt Joubert.
