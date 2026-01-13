Recipe of the day : Mushroom and cheese scones

Ease into the new season with a breakfast that saves you money.

Our golden, savoury mushroom and cheese scones are made for those slow mornings, perfect for two, yet generous enough for the whole family to share.

Comforting, nutritious, and deeply satisfying, they’re the kind of festive bite that brings everyone to the table (and keeps them there).

Makes 12–15 scones

Ingredients:

500g Portabellini mushrooms, sliced

Olive oil, for frying

450g flour, plus extra for dusting

6 tsp baking powder

2 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp mustard powder

100g cold butter, grated

250g mature cheddar cheese, grated

1 bunch chives, finely sliced

125ml cold milk

125ml cold water

1 egg, beaten with a tiny splash of milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 220˚C. Line a large baking tray with baking paper and set aside. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large frying pan. Fry the mushrooms in batches until golden brown, and they have released all their moisture. Season. Remove mushrooms from the heat and spread out in a single layer onto a paper towel. Cover with another layer of paper towel and gently squeeze any excess moisture out. Place flour, baking powder, salt, pepper and mustard powder into a large mixing bowl and whisk together until well combined. Rub the butter into the dry mixture using your fingertips until it resembles wet sand. Add in the cooked mushrooms and toss well so that they are evenly coated with flour. Add in most of the cheese, reserving a scant handful to top the scones. Add in the chives, and stir to combine. Pour in the milk and water and mix until the dough just comes away from the edge of the bowl. Tip onto a very lightly floured surface and bring the dough together into a rectangle, pressing gently and never kneading or overmixing. Cut out scones with a fluted cutter. Press excess together gently, avoiding overmixing. Place scones on a baking tray and brush with the beaten egg mixture. Top with the remaining cheese and bake for about 20 minutes until evenly golden brown and cooked through. Rotate the baking tray halfway through the bake for a more even colour and even rise. Allow to cool on a wire rack before breaking open and smearing with a generous amount of butter.

Supplied by: The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association