Recipe of the day: Budget quick penne pasta

This quick penne pasta recipe is perfect for busy weeknights and is packed with flavour.

Ingredients

±150 g penne pasta

A tin of tuna

Feta, crumbled

Sun-dried tomatoes (or fresh tomato)

Handful of fresh coriander

Olive oil

Juice of 1 fresh lemon

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Cook your pasta in a pot of salted boiling water according to the instructions on the packaging. Once ready, drain and add to a bowl.

Drain the tuna and add it to the pasta. Crumble about half a round of feta onto the pasta.

Slice up 3–4 sun-dried tomatoes and chop up the coriander, then add them to the bowl.

Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and toss everything together. Serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by: Rediscovery.co.za