Recipe of the day: Budget quick penne pasta

12 January 2026

02:48 pm

Save money and time with this recipe

Chicken Alfredo penne, creamy pasta wich parmesan cheese in a white plate. Directly above. Picture Istock

Picture Istock

This quick penne pasta recipe is perfect for busy weeknights and is packed with flavour.

Ingredients  

  • ±150 g penne pasta
  • A tin of tuna
  • Feta, crumbled
  • Sun-dried tomatoes (or fresh tomato)
  • Handful of fresh coriander
  • Olive oil
  • Juice of 1 fresh lemon
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions 

Cook your pasta in a pot of salted boiling water according to the instructions on the packaging. Once ready, drain and add to a bowl.

Drain the tuna and add it to the pasta. Crumble about half a round of feta onto the pasta.

Slice up 3–4 sun-dried tomatoes and chop up the coriander, then add them to the bowl.

Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and toss everything together. Serve immediately.

Recipe supplied by: Rediscovery.co.za

