Recipe of the day: Budget quick penne pasta

Save money and time with this recipe
This quick penne pasta recipe is perfect for busy weeknights and is packed with flavour.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: The fiery fresh Johnnie and ginger
Ingredients
- ±150 g penne pasta
- A tin of tuna
- Feta, crumbled
- Sun-dried tomatoes (or fresh tomato)
- Handful of fresh coriander
- Olive oil
- Juice of 1 fresh lemon
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
Drain the tuna and add it to the pasta. Crumble about half a round of feta onto the pasta.
Slice up 3–4 sun-dried tomatoes and chop up the coriander, then add them to the bowl.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and toss everything together. Serve immediately.
Recipe supplied by: Rediscovery.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day : Budget quick sticks penne pasta
Save money and time with this quick sticks penne pasta recipe,perfect for busy weeknights and packed with delicious flavor.
Ingredients
-
- ±150 g pasta of your choice
-
- A tin of tuna
-
- Feta, crumbled
-
- Sun-dried tomatoes (or fresh tomato)
-
- Handful of fresh coriander
-
- Olive oil
-
- Juice of 1 fresh lemon
-
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper, and toss everything together. Serve immediately.
Cook your pasta in a pot of salted boiling water according to the instructions on the packaging. Once ready, drain and add to a bowl.
Drain the tuna and add it to the pasta. Crumble about half a round of feta onto the pasta.
Slice up 3–4 sun-dried tomatoes and chop up the coriander, then add them to the bowl.