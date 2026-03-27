Get ready to shake up something special with this recipe of the day!
Bright, zesty, and perfect for any occasion, Mmiso’s Rosa Margarita is a vibrant twist on a classic cocktail.
This recipe brings together the bold flavours of fresh lime, sweet agave, and a splash of rosé for a refreshingly sophisticated drink.
Whether you’re hosting friends or unwinding after a long day, this margarita will add a touch of elegance and fun to your routine.
Servings: 1 | Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- 50ml Código Rosa Tequila
- 22ml fresh Lime juice
- 15ml Elderflower liqueur
- 5ml Honey Syrup
- 20ml Cellulose/egg white
- Optional: 2 dashes of Orange bitters
Method
- Combine all the ingredients, together with Código 1530 Rosa Tequila, into a shaker
- Shake gently (don’t over-dilute)
- Strain into a chilled coupe
- Garnish with a pineapple leaf or an edible flower
Recipe supplied by: Código 1530 TequilaPrint
Recipe of the day: Mmiso’s rosa margarita recipe
Ingredients
-
- 50ml Código Rosa Tequila
-
- 22ml fresh Lime juice
-
- 15ml Elderflower liqueur
-
- 5ml Honey Syrup
-
- 20ml Cellulose/egg white
-
- Optional: 2 dashes of Orange bitters
Instructions
- Combine all the ingredients, together with Código 1530 Rosa Tequila, into a shaker
- Shake gently (don’t over-dilute)
- Strain into a chilled coupe
- Garnish with a pineapple leaf or an edible flower
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.