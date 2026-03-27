Recipe of the day: Mmiso’s rosa margarita recipe

Get ready to shake up something special with this recipe of the day!

Bright, zesty, and perfect for any occasion, Mmiso’s Rosa Margarita is a vibrant twist on a classic cocktail.

This recipe brings together the bold flavours of fresh lime, sweet agave, and a splash of rosé for a refreshingly sophisticated drink.

Whether you’re hosting friends or unwinding after a long day, this margarita will add a touch of elegance and fun to your routine.

Servings: 1 | Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

50ml Código Rosa Tequila

22ml fresh Lime juice

15ml Elderflower liqueur

5ml Honey Syrup

20ml Cellulose/egg white

Optional: 2 dashes of Orange bitters

Method

Combine all the ingredients, together with Código 1530 Rosa Tequila, into a shaker Shake gently (don’t over-dilute) Strain into a chilled coupe Garnish with a pineapple leaf or an edible flower

Recipe supplied by: Código 1530 Tequila