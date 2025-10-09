Recipe of the day: Quick avocado merry-berry smoothie

Whip up this creamy, refreshing smoothie in minutes!

Kickstart your day with this creamy, nutrient-packed smoothie. Bursting with the natural sweetness of berries and the rich, velvety texture of avocado, it’s a delicious way to enjoy a healthy breakfast or an energising snack.

Ready in minutes, this smoothie is as simple to make as it is satisfying.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: The braai meat pizza

Quick avocado merry-berry smoothie

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado, peeled

1 cup frozen berries, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries or blackberries

1 ½ cups soya or almond milk

2 teaspoons honey (optional)

Method

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Divide between 2 glasses. Serve immediately.

This recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association (SAAGA).

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: The ‘local is lekka’ Koeksister Milk Tart Cheesecake everyone is craving