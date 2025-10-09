Recipes

Recipe of the day: Quick avocado merry-berry smoothie

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

9 October 2025

Whip up this creamy, refreshing smoothie in minutes!

Avocado merry-berry smoothie

Avocado merry-berry smoothie. Picture: Supplied

Kickstart your day with this creamy, nutrient-packed smoothie. Bursting with the natural sweetness of berries and the rich, velvety texture of avocado, it’s a delicious way to enjoy a healthy breakfast or an energising snack.

Ready in minutes, this smoothie is as simple to make as it is satisfying.

Quick avocado merry-berry smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled
  • 1 cup frozen berries, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries or blackberries
  • 1 ½ cups soya or almond milk
  • 2 teaspoons honey (optional)

Method

  1. Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
  2. Divide between 2 glasses.
  3. Serve immediately.

This recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association (SAAGA).

