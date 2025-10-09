Recipe of the day: Quick avocado merry-berry smoothie

Whip up this creamy, refreshing smoothie in minutes!
Kickstart your day with this creamy, nutrient-packed smoothie. Bursting with the natural sweetness of berries and the rich, velvety texture of avocado, it’s a delicious way to enjoy a healthy breakfast or an energising snack.
Ready in minutes, this smoothie is as simple to make as it is satisfying.
Quick avocado merry-berry smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled
- 1 cup frozen berries, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries or blackberries
- 1 ½ cups soya or almond milk
- 2 teaspoons honey (optional)
Method
- Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
- Divide between 2 glasses.
- Serve immediately.
This recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association (SAAGA).
