Recipe of the day: Mighty avo hamburger

Give your classic burger a creamy twist with this mighty avocado upgrade.
Juicy beef patties meet smooth, buttery avo for a mouth-watering combination that’s both hearty and wholesome.
Perfect for a weekend braai or an easy family dinner.
Mighty avo hamburgers
Ingredients
For the avo meat patties:
- 500g lean beef mince
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 15ml (1 tablespoon) meat spice
- 1 large ripe avocado, mashed
- Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
For the burgers:
- 4 sesame buns
- 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and sliced
- 2 ripe tomatoes, sliced
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 4 cheese slices
- Fresh rocket or salad leaves
- Micro herbs to garnish
Method
- Mix all the patty ingredients together lightly with a small fork, do not over mix or the patty will be tough. Leave to rest for 10 minutes. Shape into 4 patties.
- Brush the patties lightly on both sides with oil and cook them on a very hot cast iron griddle pan until nicely browned and cooked through.
- Use a large flat spatula to turn the patties.
- Slice the buns in half and toast the cut sides.
- To assemble, place lettuce on the bottom half of each bun, top with the meat patty, cheese slices, add the sliced avocado, a slice of tomato, and add the onion and garnish with micro herbs.
- Serve
*This recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association (SAAGA).
