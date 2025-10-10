Recipe of the day: Mighty avo hamburger

Give your classic burger a creamy twist with this mighty avocado upgrade.

Juicy beef patties meet smooth, buttery avo for a mouth-watering combination that’s both hearty and wholesome.

Perfect for a weekend braai or an easy family dinner.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Quick avocado merry-berry smoothie

Mighty avo hamburgers

Ingredients

For the avo meat patties:

500g lean beef mince

1 egg, lightly beaten

15ml (1 tablespoon) meat spice

1 large ripe avocado, mashed

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

For the burgers:

4 sesame buns

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and sliced

2 ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

4 cheese slices

Fresh rocket or salad leaves

Micro herbs to garnish

Method

Mix all the patty ingredients together lightly with a small fork, do not over mix or the patty will be tough. Leave to rest for 10 minutes. Shape into 4 patties. Brush the patties lightly on both sides with oil and cook them on a very hot cast iron griddle pan until nicely browned and cooked through. Use a large flat spatula to turn the patties. Slice the buns in half and toast the cut sides. To assemble, place lettuce on the bottom half of each bun, top with the meat patty, cheese slices, add the sliced avocado, a slice of tomato, and add the onion and garnish with micro herbs. Serve

*This recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association (SAAGA).

Mighty avo hamburgers Author: South African Avocado Growers Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x For the avo meat patties:

500 g lean beef mince

RELATED ARTICLES Recipe of the day: The braai meat pizza Recipe of the day: The ‘local is lekka’ Koeksister Milk Tart Cheesecake everyone is craving 1 egg, lightly beaten

15 ml (1 tablespoon) meat spice

1 large ripe avocado, mashed

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

For the burgers: 4 sesame buns

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and sliced

2 ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

4 cheese slices

Fresh rocket or salad leaves

Micro herbs to garnish Instructions Mix all the patty ingredients together lightly with a small fork, do not over mix or the patty will be tough. Leave to rest for 10 minutes. Shape into 4 patties. Brush the patties lightly on both sides with oil and cook them on a very hot cast iron griddle pan until nicely browned and cooked through. Use a large flat spatula to turn the patties. Slice the buns in half and toast the cut sides. To assemble, place lettuce on the bottom half of each bun, top with the meat patty, cheese slices, add the sliced avocado, a slice of tomato, and add the onion and garnish with micro herbs. Serve

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: The braai meat pizza