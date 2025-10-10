Recipes

Recipe of the day: Mighty avo hamburger

Lineo Lesemane

10 October 2025

Give your classic burger a creamy twist with this mighty avocado upgrade.

Mighty avo hamburgers

Mighty avo hamburgers. Picture: Supplied

Juicy beef patties meet smooth, buttery avo for a mouth-watering combination that’s both hearty and wholesome.

Perfect for a weekend braai or an easy family dinner.

Mighty avo hamburgers

Ingredients

For the avo meat patties:

  • 500g lean beef mince
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 15ml (1 tablespoon) meat spice
  • 1 large ripe avocado, mashed
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

For the burgers:

  • 4 sesame buns
  • 2 large ripe avocados, peeled and sliced
  • 2 ripe tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 4 cheese slices
  • Fresh rocket or salad leaves
  • Micro herbs to garnish

Method

  1. Mix all the patty ingredients together lightly with a small fork, do not over mix or the patty will be tough. Leave to rest for 10 minutes. Shape into 4 patties.
  2. Brush the patties lightly on both sides with oil and cook them on a very hot cast iron griddle pan until nicely browned and cooked through.
  3. Use a large flat spatula to turn the patties.
  4. Slice the buns in half and toast the cut sides.
  5. To assemble, place lettuce on the bottom half of each bun, top with the meat patty, cheese slices, add the sliced avocado, a slice of tomato, and add the onion and garnish with micro herbs.
  6. Serve

*This recipe is courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers Association (SAAGA).

