Recipes

Recipe of the day: Caramel-fudge chocolate cake

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

2 minute read

3 Apr 2025

12:45 pm

A rich blend of chocolate sweetness and smooth caramel.

chocolate cake

Caramel-fudge chocolate cake. Picture: iStock

This gooey chocolate caramel poke dessert is easy to make and perfect for any sweet craving.

The moist chocolate cake is filled with warm caramel and hot fudge, then topped with fluffy whipped cream and crunchy toffee bits.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chocolate pudding

Caramel-fudge chocolate cake

Ingredients

  • 1 package chocolate cake mix (regular size)
  • 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided
  • 1 jar (12-1/4 ounces) caramel ice cream topping, warmed
  • 1 jar (11-3/4 ounces) hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
  • 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1/2 cup English toffee bits or almond brickle chips

Method

  1. Prepare cake batter according to package directions. Stir in 3/4 cup chocolate chips.
  2. Pour into a greased 13×9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.
  3. Immediately poke holes in the cake with a meat fork or skewer.
  4. Spread caramel and fudge toppings over cake. Cool on a wire rack.
  5. Frost with whipped topping. Sprinkle with toffee bits and remaining chocolate chips. Store in the refrigerator.

*This recipe was sourced with permission from Tasteofhome.com

