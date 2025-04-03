Recipe of the day: Caramel-fudge chocolate cake

A rich blend of chocolate sweetness and smooth caramel.

This gooey chocolate caramel poke dessert is easy to make and perfect for any sweet craving.

The moist chocolate cake is filled with warm caramel and hot fudge, then topped with fluffy whipped cream and crunchy toffee bits.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chocolate pudding

Caramel-fudge chocolate cake

Ingredients

1 package chocolate cake mix (regular size)

1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided

1 jar (12-1/4 ounces) caramel ice cream topping, warmed

1 jar (11-3/4 ounces) hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 cup English toffee bits or almond brickle chips

Method

Prepare cake batter according to package directions. Stir in 3/4 cup chocolate chips. Pour into a greased 13×9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Immediately poke holes in the cake with a meat fork or skewer. Spread caramel and fudge toppings over cake. Cool on a wire rack. Frost with whipped topping. Sprinkle with toffee bits and remaining chocolate chips. Store in the refrigerator.

*This recipe was sourced with permission from Tasteofhome.com

Caramel-fudge chocolate cake Read more Recipe of the day: Chocolate pudding Author: Karen Stucky Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 package chocolate cake mix (regular size)

1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips, divided

1 jar (12-1/4 ounces) caramel ice cream topping, warmed

1 jar (11-3/4 ounces) hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 cup English toffee bits or almond brickle chips

Instructions Prepare cake batter according to package directions. Stir in 3/4 cup chocolate chips. Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Immediately poke holes in the cake with a meat fork or skewer. Spread caramel and fudge toppings over cake. Cool on a wire rack. Frost with whipped topping. Sprinkle with toffee bits and remaining chocolate chips. Store in the refrigerator.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Easy one-pan breakfast