Recipe of the day: Roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream

Today’s recipe is a sweet and creamy treat!

This roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream is full of rich chocolate and juicy roasted cherries.

It’s easy to make at home and no special machine is needed. Just mix, freeze, and enjoy a delicious homemade dessert.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Sheet pan pizza

Roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream

Ingredients

100g dark chocolate, melted

360g fresh cherries, de-stalked

30ml (2 Tbsp) castor sugar

30ml (2 Tbsp) water

5ml (1 tsp) cornflour

10ml (2 tsp) fresh lemon juice

300g condensed milk

200g plain smooth cottage cheese

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

360ml whipping cream, chilled

Extra fresh cherries, to decorate

Method

Line a large loaf tin with cling wrap and set aside. Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Pour the chocolate onto the tray and spread into a thin rectangle roughly 24cm x 34cm. Cover with another sheet of baking paper and smooth the top gently with your hands. Roll the paper up while the chocolate is still soft and secure each side with a clothes peg. Refrigerate for at least one hour. Unroll the paper, as you do this the chocolate will break into shards. Place the tray back in the fridge while you prepare the ice cream. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Toss the cherries in 1 tablespoon of sugar and arrange in an even layer on the tray. Roast for 15 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the pips. Place the water, cornflour, lemon juice and remaining sugar in a saucepan and stir together. Tip the cherries and their juices into the pot. Place over a medium heat, stir well and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and allow to simmer gently for 8–10 minutes, stirring regularly until the syrup has thickened. Remove from heat and cool for a few minutes. Use a stick blender or food processor to process until smooth. Set aside to cool completely. Whisk the condensed milk, cottage cheese and vanilla together until combined and smooth. Whip the cream until it is stiff. Add a third of the condensed milk mixture to the cream and fold in. Add the remaining condensed milk mixture and cool cherry sauce. Crumble in two-thirds of the chocolate shards and fold in. Store the remaining chocolate shards in an airtight container in the fridge for decorating. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight until solid. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving time. Turn out onto a serving plate, top with fresh cherries and the remaining chocolate shards. Slice and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

Roasted Cherry & dark chocolate ice cream Read more Recipe of the day: Sheet pan pizza Author: Emma Nkunzana Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 100g dark chocolate, melted

360g fresh cherries, de-stalked

30 ml (2 Tbsp) castor sugar

30 ml (2 Tbsp) water

5 ml (1 tsp) cornflour

10 ml (2 tsp) fresh lemon juice

300g condensed milk

200g plain smooth cottage cheese

5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract

360 ml whipping cream, chilled

Extra fresh cherries, to decorate

Instructions Line a large loaf tin with cling wrap and set aside. Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Pour the chocolate onto the tray and spread into a thin rectangle roughly 24cm x 34cm. Cover with another sheet of baking paper and smooth the top gently with your hands. Roll the paper up while the chocolate is still soft and secure each side with a clothes peg. Refrigerate for at least one hour. Unroll the paper, as you do this the chocolate will break into shards. Place the tray back in the fridge while you prepare the ice cream. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Toss the cherries in 1 tablespoon of sugar and arrange in an even layer on the tray. Roast for 15 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the pips. Place the water, cornflour, lemon juice and remaining sugar in a saucepan and stir together. Tip the cherries and their juices into the pot. Place over a medium heat, stir well and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and allow to simmer gently for 8–10 minutes, stirring regularly until the syrup has thickened. Remove from heat and cool for a few minutes. Use a stick blender or food processor to process until smooth. Set aside to cool completely. Whisk the condensed milk, cottage cheese and vanilla together until combined and smooth. Whip the cream until it is stiff. Add a third of the condensed milk mixture to the cream and fold in. Add the remaining condensed milk mixture and cool cherry sauce. Crumble in two-thirds of the chocolate shards and fold in. Store the remaining chocolate shards in an airtight container in the fridge for decorating. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight until solid. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving time. Turn out onto a serving plate, top with fresh cherries and the remaining chocolate shards. Slice and serve. Notes For the best results roll the paper around a cardboard tube, such as the inner tube from a roll of foil or baking paper.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Paper-wrapped sponge cake