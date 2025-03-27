Recipe of the day: Roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream

Today’s recipe is a sweet and creamy treat!
Roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream. Picture: Supplied
This roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream is full of rich chocolate and juicy roasted cherries.
It’s easy to make at home and no special machine is needed. Just mix, freeze, and enjoy a delicious homemade dessert.
Roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream
Ingredients
- 100g dark chocolate, melted
- 360g fresh cherries, de-stalked
- 30ml (2 Tbsp) castor sugar
- 30ml (2 Tbsp) water
- 5ml (1 tsp) cornflour
- 10ml (2 tsp) fresh lemon juice
- 300g condensed milk
- 200g plain smooth cottage cheese
- 5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
- 360ml whipping cream, chilled
- Extra fresh cherries, to decorate
Method
- Line a large loaf tin with cling wrap and set aside.
- Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
- Pour the chocolate onto the tray and spread into a thin rectangle roughly 24cm x 34cm. Cover with another sheet of baking paper and smooth the top gently with your hands.
- Roll the paper up while the chocolate is still soft and secure each side with a clothes peg. Refrigerate for at least one hour.
- Unroll the paper, as you do this the chocolate will break into shards. Place the tray back in the fridge while you prepare the ice cream.
- Preheat the oven to 200ºC.
- Line a baking tray with baking paper. Toss the cherries in 1 tablespoon of sugar and arrange in an even layer on the tray.
- Roast for 15 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the pips.
- Place the water, cornflour, lemon juice and remaining sugar in a saucepan and stir together.
- Tip the cherries and their juices into the pot.
- Place over a medium heat, stir well and bring to a boil.
- Lower the heat and allow to simmer gently for 8–10 minutes, stirring regularly until the syrup has thickened.
- Remove from heat and cool for a few minutes. Use a stick blender or food processor to process until smooth.
- Set aside to cool completely.
- Whisk the condensed milk, cottage cheese and vanilla together until combined and smooth.
- Whip the cream until it is stiff.
- Add a third of the condensed milk mixture to the cream and fold in.
- Add the remaining condensed milk mixture and cool cherry sauce.
- Crumble in two-thirds of the chocolate shards and fold in.
- Store the remaining chocolate shards in an airtight container in the fridge for decorating.
- Pour the mixture into the loaf tin. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight until solid.
- Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving time.
- Turn out onto a serving plate, top with fresh cherries and the remaining chocolate shards.
- Slice and serve.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.Print
