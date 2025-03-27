Recipes

Recipe of the day: Roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

27 Mar 2025

Today’s recipe is a sweet and creamy treat!

Ice cream

Roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream. Picture: Supplied

This roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream is full of rich chocolate and juicy roasted cherries.

It’s easy to make at home and no special machine is needed. Just mix, freeze, and enjoy a delicious homemade dessert.

Roasted cherry & dark chocolate ice cream

Ingredients

  • 100g dark chocolate, melted
  • 360g fresh cherries, de-stalked
  • 30ml (2 Tbsp) castor sugar
  • 30ml (2 Tbsp) water
  • 5ml (1 tsp) cornflour
  • 10ml (2 tsp) fresh lemon juice
  • 300g condensed milk
  • 200g plain smooth cottage cheese
  • 5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
  • 360ml whipping cream, chilled
  • Extra fresh cherries, to decorate

Method

  1. Line a large loaf tin with cling wrap and set aside.
  2. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
  3. Pour the chocolate onto the tray and spread into a thin rectangle roughly 24cm x 34cm. Cover with another sheet of baking paper and smooth the top gently with your hands.
  4. Roll the paper up while the chocolate is still soft and secure each side with a clothes peg. Refrigerate for at least one hour.
  5. Unroll the paper, as you do this the chocolate will break into shards. Place the tray back in the fridge while you prepare the ice cream.
  6. Preheat the oven to 200ºC.
  7. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Toss the cherries in 1 tablespoon of sugar and arrange in an even layer on the tray.
  8. Roast for 15 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the pips.
  9. Place the water, cornflour, lemon juice and remaining sugar in a saucepan and stir together.
  10. Tip the cherries and their juices into the pot.
  11. Place over a medium heat, stir well and bring to a boil.
  12. Lower the heat and allow to simmer gently for 8–10 minutes, stirring regularly until the syrup has thickened.
  13. Remove from heat and cool for a few minutes. Use a stick blender or food processor to process until smooth.
  14. Set aside to cool completely.
  15. Whisk the condensed milk, cottage cheese and vanilla together until combined and smooth.
  16. Whip the cream until it is stiff.
  17. Add a third of the condensed milk mixture to the cream and fold in.
  18. Add the remaining condensed milk mixture and cool cherry sauce.
  19. Crumble in two-thirds of the chocolate shards and fold in.
  20. Store the remaining chocolate shards in an airtight container in the fridge for decorating.
  21. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin. Cover and freeze for 8 hours or overnight until solid.
  22. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving time.
  23. Turn out onto a serving plate, top with fresh cherries and the remaining chocolate shards.
  24. Slice and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

