Recipe of the day: Special Sticky Chicken Wings
Snack or pair them up with a nice salad bowl or any additional treat of your choice.
Special Sticky Chicken Wings recipe. Picture: Supplied
Beat January cravings with this mouthwatering Special Sticky Chicken Wings recipe.
You can eat Special Sticky Chicken Wings alone as snacks or pair them up with a nice salad or any additional treat of your choice.
This recipe is a brainchild of Capsicum Culinary Studio graduate, Luke Lotter. He said he enjoys making and eating these special wings.
Special Sticky Chicken Wings
Ingredients
- 500g chicken wings
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
For the BBQ Sauce
- 1½ cups BBQ sauce (use your favourite brand)
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 tablespoons tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Season the chicken wings with salt, garlic powder and pepper.
- Lightly spray a baking tray with cooking spray. Place the chicken wings in a single layer on the baking sheet and bake for 30 min.
- While the wings cook, add the barbecue sauce, brown sugar, honey, tomato sauce, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce to a saucepan and heat over medium heat, stirring frequently to avoid sticking.
- Simmer the sauce until the sugar melts and the ingredients are incorporated. (Give the sauce all of your attention while it’s simmering! Do not leave the pan unattended.)
- Lower and keep the sauce warm until ready to use, stirring occasionally.
- Add about ¾ of the sauce to a bowl and reserve the rest for serving. Remove the wings from the oven and turn each one over.
- Using a pastry brush, coat them with a generous amount of the barbecue sauce and bake for another 5 minutes.
- Repeat the process, then remove them from the oven, arrange them on a platter, and serve them with the remaining barbecue sauce on the side.
This recipe was sent by Jag Communication
