Recipe of the day: Special Sticky Chicken Wings

Snack or pair them up with a nice salad bowl or any additional treat of your choice.

Beat January cravings with this mouthwatering Special Sticky Chicken Wings recipe.

You can eat Special Sticky Chicken Wings alone as snacks or pair them up with a nice salad or any additional treat of your choice.

This recipe is a brainchild of Capsicum Culinary Studio graduate, Luke Lotter. He said he enjoys making and eating these special wings.

Special Sticky Chicken Wings

Ingredients

500g chicken wings

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

For the BBQ Sauce

1½ cups BBQ sauce (use your favourite brand)

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons tomato sauce

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Season the chicken wings with salt, garlic powder and pepper. Lightly spray a baking tray with cooking spray. Place the chicken wings in a single layer on the baking sheet and bake for 30 min. While the wings cook, add the barbecue sauce, brown sugar, honey, tomato sauce, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce to a saucepan and heat over medium heat, stirring frequently to avoid sticking. Simmer the sauce until the sugar melts and the ingredients are incorporated. (Give the sauce all of your attention while it’s simmering! Do not leave the pan unattended.) Lower and keep the sauce warm until ready to use, stirring occasionally. Add about ¾ of the sauce to a bowl and reserve the rest for serving. Remove the wings from the oven and turn each one over. Using a pastry brush, coat them with a generous amount of the barbecue sauce and bake for another 5 minutes. Repeat the process, then remove them from the oven, arrange them on a platter, and serve them with the remaining barbecue sauce on the side.

This recipe was sent by Jag Communication

