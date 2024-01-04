Recipe of the day: Mediterranean Tomato and Halloumi Bake

With delicious crispy, salty cheese slices on top of a rich tomato vegetable sauce, you won’t even notice that there’s no meat in this recipe.

Whether you are vegetarian or looking for a new, interesting side dish to serve with your main dish, this Mediterranean Tomato and Halloumi Bake will hit just the right spot.

You can also serve this recipe with couscous to soak up the sauce or on its own with fresh bread and butter and a green salad with avocado.

Mediterranean Tomato and Halloumi Bake

Ingredients

1 tsp Olive oil, Plus extra for brushing

1 Large Onion, Peeled and chopped into chunks

3 Cloves Garlic, Peeled and crushed

2 Medium Courgettes (Zucchini), Chopped into chunks

1 Large Aubergine (Egg plant), Chopped into chunks

1 tsp Ground cumin

1 tsp Smoked paprika

400g Tin of chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp Tomato puree

1 tsp Honey

Salt and pepper

250g Halloumi cheese

Fresh parsley or basil to garnish, optional

Method

Heat the oil in a large lidded frying pan. Add the onion and garlic and soften for 5 minutes. Add the courgettes, aubergine, cumin and smoked paprika and cook for a further 5 minutes until softened. Add the tinned tomatoes, tomato puree, honey and salt and pepper. Half fill the empty tomato can with water and splosh in too. Pop the lid on the pan and let everything cook down for about 10 minutes. Preheat the grill to very hot. When the sauce had thickened and softened, cut the halloumi cheese into thin slices, place on top of the vegetable sauce and brush (or spray) with oil. Pop under the grill for about 5 minutes until the cheese is crunchy and golden.

Notes

10 minutes is the minimum time to cook down the vegetable stew part of this recipe. If you have longer, try to let it cook for up to 30 minutes. It’s not necessary, but it just makes it a bit richer in flavour.

*This recipe was sourced from www.tamingtwins.com

